Spring makeup tutorial

Spring makeup tutorial

Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.

  • Published:
My Spring Makeup Vlog Series.

Spring Season.

The spring season is the time where the sun warms and encourages the earth to birth its bloom.

This season is the time when fresh buds bloom, animals awaken and the earth seems to come to life again.

Just as the flowers in the field bloom, so is the tale of our lives and this Spring Makeup Tutorial reflects just that.

Tutorial Goals.

It shows how you can go from a dull face to a bright face, full of life and the colors of spring to give your face a happy lift and adorned with flowers for the season.

Spring Makeup

Since Spring Season is here,I am so happy to create this Spring Makeup Tutorial to this effect.

I hope that you see the joy of spring in this makeup tutorial.

Produced by Oluwakorede Johnson.

Oluwakorede Johnson is an artist who loves to bring people to the perfection of beauty through makeup and fashion. She is a YouTube personality and uses her channel to create lifestyle beauty content to encourage others to love who they are giving a positive energy  towards  life.                                                                                                                                 

