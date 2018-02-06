news

Do you, like some men wonder what women really wish for you to understand about them? If you do, you are not alone but how hard can it be to figure these out?

I read stories and write-ups on how difficult it can be to understand women and why trying to understand them is like reading an encyclopedia over and over again and I find it hilarious. I see men who try to understand their women from a man’s stand point but the truth is that you can’t!

Women are simple and their needs are both simple and straight-forward but unfortunately, some men employ their ‘macho- psychic’ abilities to understand women and they come up with their own version of interpretations of what the women are thinking and expecting. If that has not worked out for you then let’s explore on some of the over-looked things your women actually wish to let you know.

They want to feel loved by their men

I can hear men saying; of course I love my wife/girlfriend and she knows it…I don’t know how else she wants me to show it. Everybody has a love language and so does your woman. If we don’t feel loved by you then you are missing the key point. You have not punctured our love language yet and we love it when you can figure it out on your own given that if you look around, you would see all the clues we litter just for you to notice but you always seem to ‘jump and pass’ them. Some of us love it when you repeatedly affirm and whisper your love for us daily while backing it up with those little gestures and actions that speak louder than words.

Oh we love those little acts that you take for granted

Many of our men miss it at this point and don’t get us wrong; we love the big and the dramatic stuff you do for us and we appreciate them but we hold to heart those tiny little ones that you overlook. We love it when you offer to help us out in keeping the home because we too can get tired, gist with us while we prepare food together, hold our hands as we walk on the road, spare a little time and check on us from work to know we are doing okay at our own work place, really listen to us when we need you too, repeat yourself very nicely until we are satisfied we have understood you.

No! Don’t steal a stare at another woman

It reduces us in the sight of that woman you are staring at while we are with you. Please don’t do it! We love it when we feel respected by you and when we have your full attention while hanging out with you. It feels good to feel you have only eyes for us and not some girl attempting to take our spotlight.

We married a man so please be a man

There is this thing called ‘man in the house’ and it feels different when you are not there. We want to lie in the comfort of your protection, we want your presence to make the difference so please don’t let us down. Be the man of the house and take rightful decisions in the interest of your family.

Take your place as the head of the house and don’t be a ‘shaky shaky’ daddy as there is nothing romantic about it.

Don’t make our birthdays and anniversaries feel like any other day

We always look forward to these dates so please don’t let them pass by like they don’t matter. Even if you ordinarily don’t care much about such but for our sake, make them special for us. You don’t have to spend so much on them but you can be creative with them as what is most important to us is that you remembered to do special things for us to mark those days. The memory of these dates for us last longer than you would imagine and you will continue to reap the fruit of our thankfulness.

Good romance and good sex

Please don’t turn our sex life to a solo marathon as that is the reason we are always not in the mood when you are. Show us you’ve done your research well as we want to climax with you and reach our high heaven as well. It’s not a one man’s show! Sometimes, we also have ideas in our head so help us bring those ideas into reality.

Yes our bodies have changed and we know it

Nature will always take its course on us and no matter how we fight it. Please tell us it’s okay; tell us we have remained the same in your eyes. Tell us our effort to give you our all was well worth it and we have not changed much from the time you met us. Never stop reading those poems you wrote for us when you fell in love with us the first time…we actually need to hear them more now.

Our bodies may have changed from producing beautiful things for you but can we ‘pretend’ our bodies just got better? It might be an illusion but we are fine with it. We want to know you still appreciate our curves and edges just the way they are.

Written by Laurel Ake.

Laurel helps people achieve their relationship goals and live a fulfilling life. A motivational/relationship speaker & life coach, inspiring and motivating people to become the best they can be. She believes you can and you should. She is a wife and mum. Facebook: hearttalkwithlaurel.com : Blog www.hearttalkwithlaurel.com Email: email@hearttalkwithlaurel.comLet’s be friends on Instagram: https://instagram.com/ladeelaurel