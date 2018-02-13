news

It is Saturday and not just any Saturday, it is our wedding day.

I was in my room tucking in my shirt on my well ironed black pant with its sharp edges obvious than the color of the pant itself. I was about knotting my tie when my phone rang. Guess who called? My bride to be.

Phone Conversation.

BRIDE: hello dear!!

BRIDEGROOM: Sweetheart, I guess you are almost done dressing?

BRIDE: Yeah, I'm almost done but you know what?

" What?" he asked.

"Streams of joy mixed with happiness is flowing through my mind right now" she gushed

BRIDEGROOM: Same here dear. I can’t wait for us to hold hands while we walk down the aisle, when we take our oaths, put a ring on your finger, while I take off the veil followed with a plant of kiss on those lips that are soft like dough, and sweeter than the sweetest wine of this world.

BRIDE: Your words melt my heart. I feel loved by you baby and believe me all I want

Now is to jump from the present moment to the next phase of life we are about to start.

BRIDEGROOM: Watched pot never boils. Hurry and dress up. Love you

I dropped the phone while we were all set for the big thing. I took my blazer off the hanger, put it on and stepped out into my Benz GLK 550 alongside my men.

At the church.

Getting to the church, I took a glance through the tinted glass and I sighted wonderful people from the church that had come to celebrate with us. I looked at myself and said “today is the main day”

I smiled….. I stepped out of the car with my well-polished brown oxford shoe gleaming under the sun. I took a look at my left side and saw my wife to be coming down from her 2017 Range rover sport. She was gorgeous. Her beauty sparkled from a far and glittered more as I moved near. We held hands as we walked towards the entrance of the church.

Now the pastor was about joining us together when he asked the congregation

“if there is anybody with a reason why these two can’t be husband and wife, kindly signify by raising up your hand''?

At this point, my heart had started beating like that of a kick of a set of drums. I’d sighted some of my ex's right from NYSC days down to my place of work amidst the congregation. I knew I was once a bad boy and so I was afraid my past was going to haunt me. Couple of seconds passed by with no hands up. Minutes passed by, at this point I already started grumbling in my mind if the pastor was going to make that section last longer than expected.

"if there is none ..." the pastor’s voice interrupted my selfish thoughts "then I hereby proclaim AYO ADEWALE AND ELIZABETH AKINTUNJI as husband and wife" he thundered.

This happened to be my best moment of present ecstasy with an euphoric state of my mind and every part of me.

We got home late in the cold night. We never got tired as we were too happy to be. I was thirsty and so I asked her to go get me a drink from the fridge in the kitchen. She called on me from the kitchen to ask for the kind of drink I would love and so I went to meet her there.

It was quiet in the kitchen with background music filtering in from the living room. Her voice sank into my soul through my ears. I moved towards her and told her how much I cherished her. I couldn’t utter the whole sentence before she moved and kissed me deeply.

It was a great wedding night for both of us.

Written by Blessing Omolayajo (OBz).

Blessing Omolayajo (OBz). A 500L student of Federal University of Technology, Akure department of Mining Engineering. Hails from Osun state. If I’m not in the classroom receiving lectures, then I am in my room putting my ink on paper as a drop of ink might make a million cry. IG:@o.blezin