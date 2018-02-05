news

Bridget Awosika debuted her SS18 lookbook and with Valentine's just around the corner, the heart themed collection seems more apt than ever.

Bridget Awosika debuted her whimsical digital lookbook which depicted a statuesque model posing in a series of perfectly styled outfits. She wrote:

Hide your eyes darling people can see your heart through them. People often say the eyes are the window to the heart. Though these two organs wouldn't be directly linked to each other at first sight, it is indeed very beautiful how these two organs have more in common than we really would expect. The eye communicates what’s in the heart even when we are not telling. What exactly do we see when we look into the eyes of another person? What message is the heart sending out through the eyes? Have you ever communicated with just the eyes alone for a few minutes with random people? Isn’t it so powerful how the eyes provides the most sincere truth of a person’s emotional state? As the quote says... we might as well shut our eyes if we really dont want to reveal what’s in our hearts.

The Bridget Awosika SS18 collection is inspired by this quote and the correlation between the eye and the heart as it relates to love, emotions and sin. It’s most common relative responsibility for love as love is created in the heart of man through the medium of the eye.

The war between these two organs as one could argue that the eye introduces “sin” and the heart would follow as the servant of the eye.

If we were to communicate with our eyes alone without the help of the middle man “the mouth” that can often help us neutralize honest truths from the heart how scary or maybe beautiful would that be? If the truth is desired it won’t always come from the mouth. It often gets “sugarcoated” there.

It can only come from the heart and since the eye is the window to the heart perhaps we can try closing our eyes if we don't want people to know “our truth.”

The collection's colour palette was red, pink, blush, black and grey and pieces in silk cottons, silk organzas, silk crepes and silk chiffons covered with a heart motifs embroidered and in 3D with little eyelets . There were lots of voluminous silhouettes and with structured skirts and architectural shirts.

The entire collection, though it clearly had the Bridget Awosika stamp on it, was a clear growth in her evolution as a designer with high quality cuts and materials evident from the photos alone.

This loved-themed collection is a perfect option for that special Valentine's Day date.

Check out a selection of photos below

