This salad is really special to me, because it contains couscous.
This salad is really special to me, because it contains couscous.
Most people, don't know what couscous is, i would like those people to read carefully *Lol*.
Couscous is a type of pasta, that is made from crushed durum wheat semolina.
Couscous contains notable amounts of several important nutrients, such as folate, niacin and thiamine, all of which are necessary for a well-rounded, nutrient rich diet.
Let's get back to how to prepare this spicy smoked chicken couscous salad.
Read Also: Food Recipe,Dodo Frittata.
Spicy smoked chicken couscous salad
Yield:4
Time: 45mins
Couscous
Smoked chicken
Lettuce
Cherry tomatoes
Bell peppers
1 can of Red beans (kidney)
Lemon
Salt
Black pepper
Paprika
Olive oil
Read Also: Homemade Burgers.
Freshly squeezed juice from halved lemon
1 Cup of Olive oil
1/2 tablespoon of Chilli flakes
Quarter of a handful of fresh cilantro
Read Also: Mango Season, Mango Banana Smoothie.
There is no single way to make a great salad; you can be creative while making your salad. There are lots of veggies and ingredients that can be used to replace mine. Basically, what I’m saying is play with your food.
Written by Sandra Omose.
Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I also make wigs when i'm not working in the lab. I am trying to live a healthy lifestyle.......sometimes.