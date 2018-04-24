news

Before i proceed, I just want to let you all know that when it comes to eating salad, "I'm not regular".

This salad is really special to me, because it contains couscous.

Most people, don't know what couscous is, i would like those people to read carefully *Lol*.

Couscous is a type of pasta, that is made from crushed durum wheat semolina.

Couscous contains notable amounts of several important nutrients, such as folate, niacin and thiamine, all of which are necessary for a well-rounded, nutrient rich diet.

Let's get back to how to prepare this spicy smoked chicken couscous salad.

Recipe:

Spicy smoked chicken couscous salad

Yield:4

Time: 45mins

Ingredients:

Couscous

Smoked chicken

Lettuce

Cherry tomatoes

Bell peppers

1 can of Red beans (kidney)

Lemon

Salt

Black pepper

Paprika

Olive oil

For Salad dressing:

Freshly squeezed juice from halved lemon

1 Cup of Olive oil

1/2 tablespoon of Chilli flakes

Quarter of a handful of fresh cilantro

Direction:

Take off both the skin and bones from the smoked chicken, and set aside.

Heat up a small amount of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Season smoked chicken flesh with paprika, black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Cook until golden brown. Set aside on a paper towel.

Rinse lettuce, bell peppers and tomatoes under running water. Chop and set aside.

Open the canned red beans, rinse and set aside to drain.Cherry tomatoes should be halved.

Place couscous in a large bowl, add hot water and let it cover the couscous and sit for 5minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Add halved tomatoes, chopped lettuce, red beans, chopped bell peppers, spicy smoked chicken. Toss to combine.

Serve in a bowl with a drizzle of the salad dressing.

For the Salad dressing:

Combine olive oil, chilli flakes, fresh lemon juice in a bowl.

Chop up the fresh cilantro and add to the dressing. Mix together.

There is no single way to make a great salad; you can be creative while making your salad. There are lots of veggies and ingredients that can be used to replace mine. Basically, what I’m saying is play with your food.

Written by Sandra Omose.

Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I also make wigs when i'm not working in the lab. I am trying to live a healthy lifestyle.......sometimes.