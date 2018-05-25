Recipe and guide to a simple light Potato dinner.

news

Sitting in my kitchen, pondering what to prepare for my friends who were coming over to my place later in the day for dinner.

I wanted something quick and easy, plus there was no way, I was going for rice & sauce/jollof rice, in fact, anything that has to do with rice *straight face*

I had some Irish potatoes from the previous week, I wasn’t going to let it spoil/waste.

I thought to myself, should I roast or fry?

I wasn’t down for peeling potatoes and cutting into fries slice. I had to do something different with them.

This recipe is a quick and easy way to enjoy potatoes and beef….the taste is in the difference *lol*

Recipe: Beef strips potato skillet

Yield: 3

Ingredients:

Beef strips (shredded beef)

Irish potatoes

Soy sauce

2 tbsp of Olive oil

Hot sauce

2 cloves of Garlic

4 tbsp of Butter

1 tbsp of Red chilli pepper flakes

Oregano

Quarter of a handful of Fresh thyme

1 tsp of Oregano

1 tsp of Black pepper

2 Bell pepper

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine beef strips with soy sauce, 1 tbsp of Olive oil, black pepper & hot sauce. Set aside to marinate.

Precook potatoes in boiling salted water for 8 minutes.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, mix 1 tbsp of Olive oil & 2 tbsp of Butter. When butter is melted, add potatoes.

Stir and cook for 4-5mins until potatoes are golden and fork tender. Remove potatoes and plate and set aside.

Cut bell peppers into thin slices and set aside.

Place the same skillet over medium heat, add 2 tbsp of butter, crushed garlic, red chilli pepper flakes, chopped fresh thyme, bell pepper and oregano.

Lay the beef strips in one layer in the skillet, keep the drained marinade for later.

Cook on each side for 1 minute each or, until nicely browned.

Cook on each side for 1 minute each or, until nicely browned. Right before the beef is done, stir in the reserved marinade and cook for 1 minute.

Add potatoes back to the skillet, adjust seasoning with salt, seasoning cubes & black pepper.

Adjust seasoning with salt, seasoning cubes & black pepper. Stir well, and allow to cook for 2minutes.

Remove from heat and serve immediately.

You can garnish with more chilli pepper and fresh herbs, if you like. Served this dish with a glass of fresh Pineapple juice.

Enjoy!

Written by Sandra Omose.

Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I also make wigs when i'm not working in the lab. I am trying to live a healthy lifestyle.......sometimes.