Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Food Recipe - Beef strips potato skillet

Food Recipe Beef strips potato skillet

Recipe and guide to a simple light Potato dinner.

  • Published:
Beef and Potato Skillet Dinner play

Beef and Potato Skillet Dinner

(Betty Crocker)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sitting in my kitchen, pondering what to prepare for my friends who were coming over to my place later in the day for dinner.

I wanted something quick and easy, plus there was no way, I was going for rice & sauce/jollof rice, in fact, anything that has to do with rice *straight face*

I had some Irish potatoes from the previous week, I wasn’t going to let it spoil/waste.

I thought to myself, should I roast or fry?

I wasn’t down for peeling potatoes and cutting into fries slice. I had to do something different with them.

This recipe is a quick and easy way to enjoy potatoes and beef….the taste is in the difference *lol*

Read Also: 10 Mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try.

Recipe: Beef strips potato skillet

Yield: 3

Beef and Potato skillet play

Beef and Potato skillet

(Betty Crocker)

 

Ingredients:

Beef strips (shredded beef)

Irish potatoes

Soy sauce

2 tbsp of Olive oil

Hot sauce

2 cloves of Garlic

4 tbsp of Butter

1 tbsp of Red chilli pepper flakes

Oregano

Quarter of a handful of Fresh thyme

1 tsp of Oregano

1 tsp of Black pepper

2 Bell pepper

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Directions:

  • In a large bowl, combine beef strips with soy sauce, 1 tbsp of Olive oil, black pepper & hot sauce. Set aside to marinate.
  • Precook potatoes in boiling salted water for 8 minutes.
  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, mix 1 tbsp of Olive oil & 2 tbsp of Butter. When butter is melted, add potatoes.
  • Stir and cook for 4-5mins until potatoes are golden and fork tender. Remove potatoes and plate and set aside.
  • Cut bell peppers into thin slices and set aside.
  • Place the same skillet over medium heat, add 2 tbsp of butter, crushed garlic, red chilli pepper flakes, chopped fresh thyme, bell pepper and oregano.
  • Lay the beef strips in one layer in the skillet, keep the drained marinade for later.
  • Cook on each side for 1 minute each or, until nicely browned.
  • Right before the beef is done, stir in the reserved marinade and cook for 1 minute.
  • Add potatoes back to the skillet, adjust seasoning with salt, seasoning cubes & black pepper.
  • Stir well, and allow to cook for 2minutes.
  • Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Read Also: My favourite salad

You can garnish with more chilli pepper and fresh herbs, if you like. Served this dish with a glass of fresh Pineapple juice.

Enjoy!

Written by Sandra Omose.

Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I also make wigs when i'm not working in the lab. I am trying to live a healthy lifestyle.......sometimes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Healthy Lifestyle 5 Healthy Habits You Should Practice Every Morningbullet
2 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
3 Relationships The one that got awaybullet

Related Articles

Healthy Lifestyle 5 Healthy Habits You Should Practice Every Morning
Parenting A mother's pride
Religious Commentary Daddy Freeze!! RCCG and Makoko slum
Community The Police is not your friend...It's a big lie
Short Story The Child that never grew to be a man
Grammar & Semantics How do you know when to use “shall” or “will”?
Erotic Story Wide open [Part ii]
Short Story Living for tomorrow
Social Commentary Short-term selfishness /Long-term selflessness
Tech. How smaller smartphone brands are turning to unapologetic profit-driven companies

Bloggers

Watch Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh
Movie Review Feminist perspective to Alex
Underdevelopment in Africa generally.
Social Commentary Daddy Freeze’s Underdevelopment!! Nigeria, RCCG and Malachi
Smaller Brands have one marketing strategy.
Tech. How smaller smartphone brands are turning to unapologetic profit-driven companies
(NYSC) is set to launch a national campaign on value re-orientation and societal rejuvenation reminiscent of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) of 1984
Social Commentary Short-term selfishness /Long-term selflessness