Recipe and guide to a simple light Potato dinner.
I wanted something quick and easy, plus there was no way, I was going for rice & sauce/jollof rice, in fact, anything that has to do with rice *straight face*
I had some Irish potatoes from the previous week, I wasn’t going to let it spoil/waste.
I thought to myself, should I roast or fry?
I wasn’t down for peeling potatoes and cutting into fries slice. I had to do something different with them.
This recipe is a quick and easy way to enjoy potatoes and beef….the taste is in the difference *lol*
Read Also: 10 Mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try.
Recipe: Beef strips potato skillet
Yield: 3
Beef strips (shredded beef)
Irish potatoes
Soy sauce
2 tbsp of Olive oil
Hot sauce
2 cloves of Garlic
4 tbsp of Butter
1 tbsp of Red chilli pepper flakes
Oregano
Quarter of a handful of Fresh thyme
1 tsp of Oregano
1 tsp of Black pepper
2 Bell pepper
Seasoning cubes
Salt
Read Also: My favourite salad
You can garnish with more chilli pepper and fresh herbs, if you like. Served this dish with a glass of fresh Pineapple juice.
Enjoy!
Written by Sandra Omose.
Sandy is a Medical Lab. Scientist, who also loves food but is more of a fruit lover. I also make wigs when i'm not working in the lab. I am trying to live a healthy lifestyle.......sometimes.