I smile at the image spread out before me.

In control. Johnson

Her hands and legs are securely tied and i smile in absolute bliss. I have her right where i want her.

She flexes against the bonds and although the cuffs are firm, the insides are lined with sheepskin and very very soft-no marks will well up against her beautiful skin.

I press the button I'm holding and i can see the sweat bead on her skin as the vibrations rove deep in her ass.

She bucks and shake on the bed, but she refused to make any sound. I grin. "You're not going to win this baby.." I laugh cockily.

I can imagine the spray of sensation happening to her right now. I know she never expected to be under my total control right now.

Her cunt is dripping pearly fluids and i saliently tease her opening. She looks into my eyes with fire dripping from them and i can see her will beginning to break. I grin evilly. Game on, baby.

Anika

He is the hottest guy ever. I met him online- Instagram, to be precise. That day was the most awful work day ever- I was super tired and just wanted to crash.

I put some rice in the microwave to warm up and i was browsing my phone when i decided to go through my Direct messages.

I saw a lot of messages there and almost declined all, - they were all nasty, when my eyes caught one.

"I'd love to know you" it said. I paused, then clicked on it. I browsed through his profile, but didn't see any images of him.

This caught my attention- I'm used to seeing guys upload their pictures and I replied his message. Lets just say, the mystery caught me.

Turned out he was online. The rest is history. He got to really know me. The deepest darkest recess of my mind, yet i didn't know what he looked like.

Phone Sex.

His voice was smoky dark and i always pictured someone very dark. He whispered sweet nonsense into my ears at night through the phone and seduced nudes out of me.

I sent him pictures of my tits, cunt, deep inside my pussy and anything he wanted. I was his slave.

He could have me at his whim, yet, i didn't know what he looked like. I became addicted to him and my day was not complete if we didn't communicate - it was the absolute online obsession.

Johnson

This might be a cliché, but i fell in lust with her the moment i saw her profile. She's almost plain - but with big wide innocent looking eyes.

I dripped cum all over my bedsheets every time because of her. I jacked my cock off raw to images of her.

She was my absolution. My obsession. I saw her innocence and wanted to corrupt her. Absolutely.

I refused to send her any images of me. I wanted to envelope her mind. I want to enslave her mentally. I could be anybody, Yet nobody.

*****

I sat between her legs and gently rotated the vibrator in her ass. She almost moaned and i grinned.

I suddenly pulled it out and screwed it back in.. and shoved my tongue up her cunt.

She gasped..

****

Anika

Finally, he agreed to meet me. I'd given all myself to him and received almost nothing in return.

I will follow him to the ends of the world i thought. I got an alert of a huge amount of money with a text message stating simply-

"Crystal Estate, House 211, continental, Abuja."

I didn't waste any time.

I booked a flight to Abuja that night and got a taxi that dropped me right in front of his house.

Now, colour me Red. I was astonished. Don't judge me, but this man absolutely enslaved my mind. He could have been a serial killer or ritualist, but I was willing to follow my instincts and trust him.

*****

Johnson

"Ever had your ass eaten out..?" her eyes widened.

I slipped my mouth up her taint and licked up her ass crack. Her eyes strain wide..

"mmmfphhh" she moaned.. I shove my tongue up her ass and thrust my fingers up her cunt.

Her restraints broke. She screamed wild into the high heavens and i grinned. She lost. She's going to marry me.

Anika

I entered the house and was impressed. Cool, clean lines. Abstract art. Beautiful patio. And the most gorgeous man ever.

He made me feel super conscious of my self. I'm not super beautiful or anything, but i felt it keenly that moment.

He engulfed me, and that was the end.

*****

I split apart as the feelings roved me. I came and came.

"you came, anika. You lost the bet, baby." I caught my breath.

He loosened the restraints, I sat up on the bed. "Give me a chance to make you lose control" He burst into laughter.

"I can never lose control. There's nothing you can make me do." he said.

I felt a mixture of confidence and meekness. I'm going to break him.

****

Johnson

My pulse is pounding. So is my cock. I look at her and wonder what the fuck she’s thinking.

She urges me down onto my back, and I do it. I’m finding I’ll do almost anything she wants.

With one hand on my thigh, as if she has the strength to keep me down, she reaches behind her, and I watch curiously as she pools some of my warming lubricant in her palm.

If she thinks riding me will somehow make me lose control, she’s wrong, but it would feel fucking good.

I need to discipline her for disobeying, but I’m too curious to do anything but lie and watch her. I can punish her afterward. She lost already, i don't know what point she's trying to prove.

I watch with hooded eyes as she reaches for my cock. It throbs in anticipation of her touch.

Her hand hovers above me, and her eyes hold onto mine. “Can you trust me, too?” she whispers.

My heart hammers. What? She looks down, and I feel her knuckles graze my balls.

Written by Adedamola Yusuff.