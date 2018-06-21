news

Daddy Freeze criticized prayers because the Super Eagles appeared to pray in their game against Croatia – at the World Cup. He believes there is no need to pray, or that prayers don’t work.

The criticism is part of a pattern to discredit Christianity in Nigeria, attacking Churches and Pastors.

But the more Daddy Freeze speaks, the more it shows he understands nothing.

There is a difference between having an opinion and being thoughtful. There is also a difference between relevant objectives and stark stupidity.

There is no Christian in the Bible, or any follower of the Lord GOD, who depended 100% on prayers, all the time, for everything. Yes, they prayed in all situations, but there is the part to move and take actions.

Also Read: Churches are NOT business centers

Apostle Paul was powerfully anointed, but he did not pray that the gospel should reach some of the Churches without going, or that his letters should get to them without having to send them.

Pray without ceasing is to commit everything to GOD, but does not mean one should not move. No genuine Christian prays solely for anything they can as well do. For example, oh God please plug my phone to the charger, I am too weak to stand. Oh God, please submit my report for me because I want to watch a movie, etc.

Even Churches don’t pray about certain things, they do them. They travel to other branches, they use loudspeakers, they use generators, they have chairs, they have lights, they have cameras, they have altars, they have musical instruments, etc.

There is a difference between a prayer for provision – to have, when it is near impossible and prayers for appearance – when there is nothing there. For example, in an empty space, prayers that people come and sit on an invincible chair; or in a dark room – without bulbs or electricity – that prayer should make people see, etc. Nothing is impossible with GOD and there were several appearance prayers in the Old Testament. Just that because of generality, it is probably better to pray another way, for provision.

Why Do Christians pray?

There are several Scriptures commanding Christians to pray. Christians also pray because of Faith. And yes, GOD answers prayers. An individual can debate timing, or what ‘answer’ means, or whatever else, but GOD answers prayers.

There is also an effect of prayers when people are in dire situations – helpless and hopeless. Effective prayers can give peace, can keep the presence of GOD, and can stop evil.

Also Read: Should you pray for your enemies to die?

Prayers, for Christians, are part of the routine, in good times, or in bad times. Apostle Paul was imprisoned when he wrote some letters telling Churches he prayed always – for them.

Even if something a person prays against comes, praying is always a good approach to problems bigger than what a person can solve – no matter one’s effort.

What does Daddy Freeze want?

Daddy Freeze attacks Christians like Nigeria is one developed and perfect country. Nigeria is underdeveloped. Life is tougher for most of the people. The country does not take development seriously, and jokes around – complaining and shifting blames. Even people who should do better and know better, especially those with sound academic or business knowledge all blame government or are near complicitous. Instead of doing programs, with fascinating knowledge to uplift all, they give ideas to make companies give 5 naira somewhere – and make massive noise about it.

So many people are helpless; Church is just a way to commit to hope. People found themselves in this Nigeria, a country that does not seem to care, and seems abandoned. What should they do? Protests have failed, elections have failed, governments and policies have failed, hospitals fail every day, Universities in Nigeria have failed, Banks failed SMEs, electricity fails – somewhere – every hour, very few jobs with a purpose, instability as fuel scarcity can happen anytime, insecurity as sars can arrest for any reason, so Churches are a place people carry their hearts to, just to bear all – in this convoluted underdevelopment – in prayers.

Also Read: Daddy Freeze for President

Daddy Freeze wants to end Churches, but he had created no alternatives, his thoughtlessness does not even ‘tell him’ to have a flowchart of how his rants will benefit development in the country. The Super Eagles he complained about because they seemed to pray do not have anything near the best talent and skills in the world. There are better players on the streets, younger, hungrier and with great potential but can hardly get there because of the treacherous process. So why should they not pray, even teams in the NFL, with good players kneel and pray.

Written By Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie