Not only youths are found in irregular migration.

Migrating trends

Adults are also partakers of this frustrating trend, always seeking for Greener pastures far away from home. Many of them are uneducated because they were not opportuned to attend School.

We are still only training job seekers; we need to build job creators. Whether we can create the former or latter, we must ensure resources in creating jobs – President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nigerian youths are not lazy bones, they strive for the best always, even outside the country borders contrary to President Buhari's statement at the Commonwealth.

Their Story.

I’ve heard their stories

And seen their faces

My heart has frozen

And my gingers melted.

They have a glory unrecognised

Famished by their ignorance,

They seek solace

Bargained for showcase but,

Fell in menace.

I scavenged profusely

To uncover why they scavenge

For Green on the field

When they can easily plant,

Water and get their green.

For their innocence without guilt, they suffer

For their hunger, martyred

For their bravery to launch out, despised

Now the sorrow in their hearts, increased.

Daily bread is why we wander

Is there any crime in it? I wonder

Why then will we for that suffer?

To these questions we want an answer.

See, Agadez is not a Garden of Eden

Sahba is another cruel city of Sambisa

Libya we thought, is a good accomplice to Europe

She’s but a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

We ain’t criminals, don’t call us one

Only we are victims of African traffickers like us

We think they want our success

No! they need us as slaves.

You’ve heard of sex dolls?

We are used as one

All we wanted was Green but,

Our wombs have been grilled.

The hope of getting Green vanished

Route to the place of Green is doom

Hunger for green lingers no more

We are not homeless,

The hope of return is a prayer.

Mediterranean ushers to the Green

Yet, a devouring being

For it delights in human beings

For its daily living.

Prisons are for defaulters

Prison is meant for people convicted in law courts

But lives gets cut short lawlessly

Green unenjoyed, lives abated.

Like trade, we were sold

As Barter, we were exchanged for martial

We were beaten, battered and shattered

Treated highly inhumanely.

We were lucky to tell the story

Other folks are still there moaning

Parents at home expecting

But their offspring are meatless,

Unknown to them.

Search not for Green abroad

Be informed not deformed

Stay here as an hammer

Don’t be a nail abroad

It can pierce you as such.

It’s not Green over there, maybe yellow

Ain't sweet over there, full of sorrow

No meat over there but marrow

Chances of getting over there is narrow

Like a fever, it’s yellow

Chances of surviving, still shallow.

Arise Government, give jobs

Take charge, empower youths

No more Green scavenger will exist

If living standards you increase.

Nigerian youths are not lazy

We only have uncaring leaders

Nigerian youths are not lazy

All we ask for is opportunity to deliver!

Agadez:

known as the smuggling capital of Africa is the largest city in central Niger. A crossroads of hope and shattered dreams where would-be migrants head for a better life in Europe cross paths with others who failed to make it either dead or heading back home.

Sahba:

Located in southwestern Libya. It has since become a slave auctioning town after the Libyan Civil war.

Written by Adekunle Adewunmi.

Adekunle Adewunmi is YDC-OOPL State Youth Ambassador. He's a Correspondent at Church Times Agency, Nigeria. Some of his works have been published on websites like Church Times Nigeria, Pulse NG, YNaija, MoshoodMuhammed, Eyimofe Okuwoga. He lives on Fb @Adekunle Israel Adewunmi amd Twitter @AdekunleDIsrael