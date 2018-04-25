Nigerian youths are not lazy bones, they strive for the best always.
Adults are also partakers of this frustrating trend, always seeking for Greener pastures far away from home. Many of them are uneducated because they were not opportuned to attend School.
We are still only training job seekers; we need to build job creators. Whether we can create the former or latter, we must ensure resources in creating jobs – President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Nigerian youths are not lazy bones, they strive for the best always, even outside the country borders contrary to President Buhari's statement at the Commonwealth.
I’ve heard their stories
And seen their faces
My heart has frozen
And my gingers melted.
They have a glory unrecognised
Famished by their ignorance,
They seek solace
Bargained for showcase but,
Fell in menace.
I scavenged profusely
To uncover why they scavenge
For Green on the field
When they can easily plant,
Water and get their green.
For their innocence without guilt, they suffer
For their hunger, martyred
For their bravery to launch out, despised
Now the sorrow in their hearts, increased.
Daily bread is why we wander
Is there any crime in it? I wonder
Why then will we for that suffer?
To these questions we want an answer.
See, Agadez is not a Garden of Eden
Sahba is another cruel city of Sambisa
Libya we thought, is a good accomplice to Europe
She’s but a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
We ain’t criminals, don’t call us one
Only we are victims of African traffickers like us
We think they want our success
No! they need us as slaves.
You’ve heard of sex dolls?
We are used as one
All we wanted was Green but,
Our wombs have been grilled.
The hope of getting Green vanished
Route to the place of Green is doom
Hunger for green lingers no more
We are not homeless,
The hope of return is a prayer.
Mediterranean ushers to the Green
Yet, a devouring being
For it delights in human beings
For its daily living.
Prisons are for defaulters
Prison is meant for people convicted in law courts
But lives gets cut short lawlessly
Green unenjoyed, lives abated.
Like trade, we were sold
As Barter, we were exchanged for martial
We were beaten, battered and shattered
Treated highly inhumanely.
We were lucky to tell the story
Other folks are still there moaning
Parents at home expecting
But their offspring are meatless,
Unknown to them.
Search not for Green abroad
Be informed not deformed
Stay here as an hammer
Don’t be a nail abroad
It can pierce you as such.
It’s not Green over there, maybe yellow
Ain't sweet over there, full of sorrow
No meat over there but marrow
Chances of getting over there is narrow
Like a fever, it’s yellow
Chances of surviving, still shallow.
Arise Government, give jobs
Take charge, empower youths
No more Green scavenger will exist
If living standards you increase.
Nigerian youths are not lazy
We only have uncaring leaders
Nigerian youths are not lazy
All we ask for is opportunity to deliver!
Agadez:
known as the smuggling capital of Africa is the largest city in central Niger. A crossroads of hope and shattered dreams where would-be migrants head for a better life in Europe cross paths with others who failed to make it either dead or heading back home.
Located in southwestern Libya. It has since become a slave auctioning town after the Libyan Civil war.
Written by Adekunle Adewunmi.
Adekunle Adewunmi is YDC-OOPL State Youth Ambassador. He's a Correspondent at Church Times Agency, Nigeria. Some of his works have been published on websites like Church Times Nigeria, Pulse NG, YNaija, MoshoodMuhammed, Eyimofe Okuwoga. He lives on Fb @Adekunle Israel Adewunmi amd Twitter @AdekunleDIsrael