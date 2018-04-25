Home > Communities > Bloggers >

A Poem - Ordeals of the green

A Poem Ordeals of the green

Nigerian youths are not lazy bones, they strive for the best always.

  • Published:
Do the Youths have a choice? play

Do the Youths have a choice?

(THEWILL)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Not only youths are found in irregular migration.

Migrating trends

Adults are also partakers of this frustrating trend, always seeking for Greener pastures far away from home. Many of them are uneducated because they were not opportuned to attend School.

We are still only training job seekers; we need to build job creators. Whether we can create the former or latter, we must ensure resources in creating jobs – President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nigerian youths are not lazy bones, they strive for the best always, even outside the country borders contrary to President Buhari's statement at the Commonwealth.

Read Also: Youth irregular migration:Cons and way out

Their Story.

I’ve heard their stories

And seen their faces

My heart has frozen

And my gingers melted.

 

They have a glory unrecognised

Famished by their ignorance,

They seek solace

Bargained for showcase but,

Fell in menace.

 

I scavenged profusely

To uncover why they scavenge

For Green on the field

When they can easily plant,

Water and get their green.

Nigerian youths at an event. Are they architects of their fate? play

Nigerian youths at an event. Are they architects of their fate?

(The News (Nigeria))

 

For their innocence without guilt, they suffer

For their hunger, martyred

For their bravery to launch out, despised

Now the sorrow in their hearts, increased.

 

Daily bread is why we wander

Is there any crime in it? I wonder

Why then will we for that suffer?

To these questions we want an answer.

 

See, Agadez is not a Garden of Eden

Sahba is another cruel city of Sambisa

Libya we thought, is a good accomplice to Europe

She’s but a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

 

We ain’t criminals, don’t call us one

Only we are victims of African traffickers like us

We think they want our success

No! they need us as slaves.

 

You’ve heard of sex dolls?

We are used as one

All we wanted was Green but,

Our wombs have been grilled.

 

The hope of getting Green vanished

Route to the place of Green is doom

Hunger for green lingers no more

We are not homeless,

The hope of return is a prayer.

 

Mediterranean ushers to the Green

Yet, a devouring being

For it delights in human beings

For its daily living.

 

Prisons are for defaulters

Prison is meant for people convicted in law courts

But lives gets cut short lawlessly

Green unenjoyed, lives abated.

 

Like trade, we were sold

As Barter, we were exchanged for martial

We were beaten, battered and shattered

Treated highly inhumanely.

 

We were lucky to tell the story

Other folks are still there moaning

Parents at home expecting

But their offspring are meatless,

Unknown to them.

 

Search not for Green abroad

Be informed not deformed

Stay here as an hammer

Don’t be a nail abroad

It can pierce you as such.

African migrants on dingy boats trying to cross to Europe play

African migrants on dingy boats trying to cross to Europe

(Pulse.ng)

 

It’s not Green over there, maybe yellow

Ain't sweet over there, full of sorrow

No meat over there but marrow

Chances of getting over there is narrow

Like a fever, it’s yellow

Chances of surviving, still shallow.

 

Arise Government, give jobs

Take charge, empower youths

No more Green scavenger will exist

If living standards you increase.

 

Nigerian youths are not lazy

We only have uncaring leaders

Nigerian youths are not lazy

All we ask for is opportunity to deliver!

Agadez:

known as the smuggling capital of Africa is the largest city in central Niger. A crossroads of hope and shattered dreams where would-be migrants head for a better life in Europe cross paths with others who failed to make it either dead or heading back home.

Sahba:

Located in southwestern Libya. It has since become a slave auctioning town after the Libyan Civil war.

Written by Adekunle Adewunmi.

Adekunle Adewunmi is  YDC-OOPL State Youth Ambassador. He's a Correspondent at Church Times Agency, Nigeria. Some  of his works have  been published on websites like Church Times Nigeria, Pulse NG, YNaija, MoshoodMuhammed, Eyimofe Okuwoga. He lives on Fb  @Adekunle Israel Adewunmi amd Twitter @AdekunleDIsrael

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Religious Gist Tithes:Pastor Adeboye is wrong but that is not the problembullet
3 Social Critic Dear Nigerian youths, we are not lazy, Buhari is a shamebullet

Related Articles

Sexual Abuse The plight of a working mum[Part ii]
Social Observations Why do Nigerian men wear sunglasses indoors?
Skincare Tips This fruity oil combo will make your skin glow in no time
Movie Review Blockers as a film satirical note for parents and their children
Relationships 11 Fascinating and ideal ways to keep a man
Poetry Cook eat savour
Youth migration summit, President Obasanjo Ambassadorial award
Relationships The joys of singledom
How to earn full time income working as freelancer in Nigeria
Women Empowerment Competition amongst Women

Bloggers

What if there is a world other than ours?
Metaphysical A world other than ours
The problems of Nigeria are obvious before our eyes; the path is everywhere else but solutions.
Social Commentary Nigeria 2019: Buhari, lazy youths, Daddy Freeze and tithes
Couscous contains notable amounts of several important nutrients.
Food Recipe My favourite salad
Female empowerment is not something completely out of the ordinary.
Women Empowerment Competition amongst Women