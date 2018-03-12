Home > Gist > Metro >

Edo native doctors revoke curses placed on trafficking victims

In Edo Native doctors forced to revoke curses placed on human trafficking victims

The monarch also placed a curse on human traffickers and those aiding the illegal trade in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Edo native doctors revoke curses placed on human trafficking victims play

His Royal Highness, Eheneden Erediauwa - Oba Ewuare II - was crowned the King of Benin kingdom on October 20, 2016

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The monarch of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has forced the native doctors in Edo State to revoke the curses and oaths placed on victims of human trafficking in the state.

The men and women being trafficked in the state are usually made to swear to oaths and some of their body parts are collected as collateral to make them pay back the money used to sponsor them.

Following the revocation of the curses on Friday, March 9, 2018,  Oba Ewuare II  declared that trafficked persons are now free from their traffickers and whatever oaths they were placed on.

 

The monarch also placed a curse on human traffickers and those aiding and abetting human trafficking in Edo state, which is the hub of human traffickers in Nigeria.

The king also cursed the native doctors who subject victims to oath of secrecies and banned the violators of the Community Development Associations and others whose business is to initiate the sons and daughters of the land into various cult groups.

The economic benefits in sex trafficking is huge, and level of poverty in the country makes it a good business. play The economic benefits in sex trafficking is huge, and level of poverty in the country makes it a good business. (THISDAYLIVE)

 

Those who took part in the swearing exercise were priests from various shrines in the state such as the Ohen Okhuae, Ohen Ovia, Ohen noriyekeogba, Ohen Ake, Ohen Niwuo, Native Doctors, Ohen Sango, Odionwere, Iwueki and the Enigies.

The monarch said, "you native doctors whose business are to subject people to the oath of secrecies and encouraging this evil act on the land, you have to repent, stop doing it. This is not a joking matter and if you do not repent, you have to wait for the repercussion.

"The palace is not against those practicing the act of native doctors but those who use it to perpetrate evil in the land through aiding and abetting human trafficking in the state.

"We want to use this medium to tell those who are under any oaths of secrecies that they are now free. We revoke the oath today.

"What the Palace stands for is peace and the development of the state. I want to use this medium to tell you that the act of using charms to aid trafficking, the palace seriously frowns at it.

"We want us to join hands together to fight against human trafficking in the land."

ALSO READ: 42-yr-old woman arraigned for allegedly trafficking teenage girls for prostitution

He added that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, pleaded with him to help curtail the spate of human trafficking in the state.

According to the United Nations, nine in 10 of the Nigerian women trafficked to Europe come from Edo State, a predominantly Christian state with a population of about 3 million.

Edo capital city, Benin is known to be a hub for human traffickers and young women who travel to Europe for prostitution.

Some embark on the perilous trip knowing they would trade their bodies for money in Europe while others were made to believe they would get a decent job and make enough money to send back home to their poor families.

Either ways, their first assignment is to make money to cover the exorbitant cost of their trip which is usually sponsored by a trafficker.

Before going to Europe, the women must sign a contract with traffickers to finance their move, racking up debts of up to $100,000. They then must seal the pact with a juju ritual - the repayment takes years to cover and there is no escaping it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed...bullet
2 Gang War Disobedient Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinemabullet
3 Sexual Healing Lover's sperm cures woman of pimplesbullet

Related Articles

FIDA Women lawyers want gender parity in workplaces
In Lagos 2 immigration officers arrested for alleged trafficking of underage girls
Saraki SP decries increase in human trafficking, irregular migration
Buhari 7 things Catholic bishops told president during courtesy visit
Federal Government FG negotiates with Saudi Arabia over Nigerians on death row
In Abuja NAPTIP arrests herbalist for sale of babies
In Israel Government issues 90 days quit notice to illegal Nigerians, African migrants
Trafficking FG’s delegation departs Abuja for Libya to evacuate trapped Nigerians

Metro

Funke Oshonaike
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
Nkeiruka Ngwu arrested for child abuse
Day Of Reckoning Woman arrested for assaulting maid with hot water, iron
Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl
Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls
Gregory Bland, 55; Temitayo David, 55; and Toyosi Ogunleye, 43
Everywhere We Go 2 Nigerians nabbed with $500,000 worth of stolen goods in Atlanta