"Insecure" actress Yvonne Orji is a hottie for sure.

The Nigerian-American star, who moved to New York in 2009 to pursue comedy, is currently our new TV babe.

Before her 2009 move, the actress started doing comedy in 2006 after her brother asked her to enter the Miss Nigeria in America pageant as a favor to a friend.

Yvonne Orji is now making a name for herself as she stars in the HBO hit TV series 'Insecure Girl'. In the Issa-Rae helmed series, Orji plays the role of African-American lawyer Molly Carter who tries her best to land a man.

Pulse Celebs has rounded up 10 hot photos of the movie star in all her glory!

On this boat she totally looks fab

Summer's got nothing on her!

She makes pants look sexy

The don't kill my vibe pose

Bring it on!

'Coming to America' vibe

Words fail us

Afro vibe ain't hurt nobody

Please let her be great

Black don't crack

Even in far away Ibiza

At 33, Yvonne Orji is totally killing it and we are loving her for the Naija flavour in Hollywood.