The Nigerian-American star, who moved to New York in 2009 to pursue comedy, is currently our new TV babe.
Before her 2009 move, the actress started doing comedy in 2006 after her brother asked her to enter the Miss Nigeria in America pageant as a favor to a friend.
Yvonne Orji is now making a name for herself as she stars in the HBO hit TV series 'Insecure Girl'. In the Issa-Rae helmed series, Orji plays the role of African-American lawyer Molly Carter who tries her best to land a man.
Summer's got nothing on her!
At 33, Yvonne Orji is totally killing it and we are loving her for the Naija flavour in Hollywood.