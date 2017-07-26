Home > Celebrities >

Pulse List :  The 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji

Pulse List The 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji

The Nigerian-American star, who moved to New York in 2009 to pursue comedy, is currently our new TV babe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Orji is a hottie play

Yvonne Orji is a hottie

(Instagram)

Yvonne Orji Actress talks being a virgin at 33
Yvonne Orji "Insecure" actress says it's sexy to wait for 'the one'
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on vacation in Nigeria
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on "Insecure" should be your new favourite
"Insecure" Yvonne Orji says season 2 is about evolution for Molly
"Insecure" Watch new trailer for season 2
"Insecure" Watch official trailer for season 2
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Insecure" actress Yvonne Orji is a hottie for sure.

The Nigerian-American star, who moved to New York in 2009 to pursue comedy, is currently our new TV babe.

Before her 2009 move, the actress started doing comedy in 2006 after her brother asked  her to enter the Miss Nigeria in America pageant as a favor to a friend.

Yvonne Orji is now making a name for herself as she stars in the HBO hit TV series 'Insecure Girl'.  In the Issa-Rae helmed series, Orji plays the role of African-American lawyer Molly Carter who tries her best to land a man.

Pulse Celebs has rounded up 10 hot photos of the movie star in all her glory!

On this boat she totally looks fab

play Yvonne Orji is a hottie (Instagram)

Summer's got nothing on her!

She makes pants look sexy

play Pink is everything on Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

The don't kill my vibe pose

play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

 

Bring it on!

play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

'Coming to America' vibe

play Yvonne Orji Shimmy shimmy yay! (Instagram)

Words fail us

Yvonne Orji is a hottie play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

Afro vibe ain't hurt nobody

play We love that hair gal! (Instagram)

Please let her be great

play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

Black don't crack

play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

Even in far away Ibiza

play Yvonne Orji (Instagram)

At 33, Yvonne Orji is totally killing it and we are loving her for the Naija flavour in Hollywood.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Tupac Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letterbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple visit singer's family in...bullet

Celebs

Media girls, Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, Teju Ajani and Arit Okpo strike a sisterhood pose!
Photo Of The Day Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together
Tekno
Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m
Late Dr G Yunupingu
Gurrumul Blind Aboriginal singer dies at 46
Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus
Stella Damasus Actress goes lovey-dovey on hubby, Daniel Ademinokan