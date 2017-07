Serena Williams may have been taken unawares by her pregnancy but looking at her, she seems to be handling it like a pro.

The tennis champion shared a photo of herself and her baby bump wrapped into a mini navy blue dress and she was a total looker.

She mistakenly announced her pregnancy in April but has quickly gotten over the initial shock and is looking forward to welcoming her little champ.