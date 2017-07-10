Home > Celebrities >

Meet Paul's twins, Nathan and Nadia Okoye

Paul Okoye Meet star's twins, Nathan and Nadia Okoye

The happy couple have revealed the names of their newborn twin babies.

Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye play

Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye

(7th April Photography)

By now, it's no longer news that Paul and Anita Okoye have welcomed a beautiful set of twins.

And as expected, their names are just as adorable.

LIB reports that the happy couple exclusively revealed the names of their newborn twin babies to be, Nathan Obinna and Nadia Adaobi Okoye.

As earlier reported, Paul of P Square took to Instagram to announce the birth of his twin babies, after they were born in Atlanta on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

Nathan Obinna and Nadia Adaobi Okoye play

Nathan Obinna and Nadia Adaobi Okoye

(lib)

 

He wrote:  "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble. what else can I say? God we thank you. now the house is complete full house soon. et me come and be going to #church."

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre play

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre

(Instagram)

 

Paul and Anita are already parents to Andre Okoye.

Big congrats to them.

