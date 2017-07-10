Home > Buzz >

Wizkid shuts down the UK at Wireless Music Festival

Wizkid Singer brings the heat with performance at UK Wireless Festival

Over the weekend, the 'Baba nla' starboy performed to a mammoth crowd who were on an ecstatic high over Wizkid's songs.

Wizkid packs the heat whenever he performs on stage, it's spiritual

Wizkid was on fire over the weekend at the Wireless Festival UK which took place between July 7 and July 9, 2017.

The show headlined by The Weeknd witnessed performances from Nas, TY Dolla Sign, Tory Lanez and more.

With DJ Tunez on deck, Wiz on Sunday July 9, was among the final round of performers to thrill the audience with good music.

Wizkid packed the energy as he performed his monster hit songs, old and new- From 'Caro' to 'Ojuelegba' to 'Come closer', the mammoth crowd singing along.

As he prepares to release his "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape, the singer also headed to perform at Brussels, Belgium on July 8, the video highlights shared on social media.

 

 

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

