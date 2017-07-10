Wizkid shuts down the UK at Wireless Music Festival

Wizkid was on fire over the weekend at the Wireless Festival UK which took place between July 7 and July 9, 2017.

The show headlined by The Weeknd witnessed performances from Nas, TY Dolla Sign, Tory Lanez and more.

With DJ Tunez on deck, Wiz on Sunday July 9, was among the final round of performers to thrill the audience with good music.

Wizkid packed the energy as he performed his monster hit songs, old and new- From 'Caro' to 'Ojuelegba' to 'Come closer', the mammoth crowd singing along.

Part 1 Highlight of @wizkidayo 's Wireless Festival UK performance https://t.co/sL9qPMpNCQ — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Part 2 highlight of @wizkidayo's Wireless Festival UK performance https://t.co/23ezCNwmtO — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Part 3 highlight of @wizkidayo's Wireless Festival UK performance https://t.co/GmIYW4MiVP — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Part 4 highlight of @wizkidayo's Wireless Festival UK performance https://t.co/MSLdQYo0Vb — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Part 5 highlight of @wizkidayo's performance at Wireless UK music Festival https://t.co/dQFkFLz0Cz — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

As he prepares to release his "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape, the singer also headed to perform at Brussels, Belgium on July 8, the video highlights shared on social media.