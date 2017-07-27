Mr Eazi Apple Music's Up Next artist talks music journey

Mr Eazi is currently Apple Music Beats 1 Up Next artist, an initiative aimed at showcasing emerging artists to the world.

The singer chatting with Julie Adenuga on Beats 1 radio talks about his early days from moving to Kumasi at an early age, experimenting with genres of music, mixing Azonto and ragga music, to coining Banku music after releasing ‘Bankulize.’

Eazi talked about working with Wizkid, and why they clicked.

“I wanted us to work as a family” Eazi says on what he wanted from the Starboy affiliation.

Mr Eazi talked about how ‘In the morning’ off his “Life is Eazi :Accra to Lagos” tape was originally meant for Wizkid, but after walking into the studio at the time Wiz was recording with Legendury Beats, he asked to try the idea in his mind over the beat and that was how Wizkid gave it up to Eazi, obviously feeling his flow over the ‘In the morning’ beat. Eazi said he likes the way Wizkid feels free when he is recording.

The ‘Short skirt’ singer is also coming out with an acoustic version of 10 fan favorite songs off the mixtape, explaining how different cultures could connect to a stripped down version of his music when he performed at a New York Apple store.

“They could connect to my music in its purest form, so I was like let’s do this,” speaking of recording an acoustic project.”

Eazi says not wanting to be an artist at first is a blessing because he just came into the game naturally as he is.

Mr Eazi also revealed his liking for EDM group Major Lazer's Diplo who reached out to him on social media raving about how he loves Eazi’s songs. The pair eventually met and went on to record about 12 songs together .

The Leg over crooner is bringing a Mr Eazi festival to London. Explaining why he chose London, Eazi said London is where he made the decision to take on music fully.

“London has been central to Mr Eazi. Me deciding to take the music as my 247 happened in London, so I feel this is where it should start.“

Eazi talked about making the venue of the said event very African themed, rich in African culture and art.