Mr Eazi Apple Music's Up Next artist talks music journey, Wizkid, future projects

Eazi's Banku music has given him a brand identity, a wave which he is riding hard and good on.

  • Published:

Mr Eazi is currently Apple Music Beats 1 Up Next artist, an initiative aimed at showcasing emerging artists to the world.

The singer chatting with Julie Adenuga on Beats 1 radio talks about his early days from moving to Kumasi at an early age, experimenting with genres of music, mixing Azonto and ragga music, to coining Banku music after releasing ‘Bankulize.’

play Eazi describes Wizkid as a free spirit when recording music (Beats1radio/Youtube)

 

Eazi talked about working with Wizkid, and why they clicked.

“I wanted us to work as a family” Eazi says on what he wanted from the Starboy affiliation.

Mr Eazi talked about how ‘In the morning’ off his “Life is Eazi :Accra to Lagos” tape was originally meant for Wizkid, but after walking into the studio at the time Wiz was recording with Legendury Beats, he asked to try the idea in his mind over the beat and that was how Wizkid gave it up to Eazi, obviously feeling his flow over the ‘In the morning’ beat. Eazi said he likes the way Wizkid feels free when he is recording.

Mr Eazi during one of his Detty World tour performances play

Mr Eazi during one of his Detty World tour performances

(Mr Eazi / Instagram)

 

The ‘Short skirt’ singer is also coming out with an acoustic version of 10 fan favorite songs off the mixtape, explaining how different cultures could connect to a stripped down version of his music when he performed at a New York Apple store.

They could connect to my music in its purest form, so I was like let’s do this,” speaking of recording an acoustic project.”

Eazi says not wanting to be an artist at first is a blessing because he just came into the game naturally as he is.

Mr Eazi play Mr Eazi is bringing an African themed festival to London (Highsnobiety)

 

Mr Eazi also revealed his liking for EDM group Major Lazer's Diplo who reached out to him on social media raving about how he loves Eazi’s songs. The pair eventually  met and went on to record about 12 songs together .

The Leg over crooner is bringing a Mr Eazi festival to London. Explaining why he chose London, Eazi said London is where he made the decision to take on music fully.

London has been central to Mr Eazi. Me deciding to take the music as my 247 happened in London, so I feel this is where it should start.“

Eazi talked about making the venue of the said event very African themed, rich in African culture and art.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

