Shedrack Okoye aka Shady Moderino is harnessing the gift inside which births music.

Putting in the work, the versatile rapper put out a 4-track body of work which showcases glimpse of his life experiences .

Shady meets with Pulse, sharing his music story.



How and when did you begin to take a liking for music?

Music has always been embedded in my soul, I grew up to understand that. As a kid I was exposed, to rhythm, blues, melodies and vocals. Elements of music and lyrics I probably didn't comprehend at a younger age but it somehow found its way into my heart.

Tell us the process of how you took the music up and began to run with it up until now

It all began from miming lyrics to an artist like Eminem down to Bone Thugs n Harmony, to mention a few, having to dress in my jean overalls as early as at age 9, standing in front of the crib, gesturing with my hands, rapping. and be thinking to myself I was performing.

I would setup empty beverage tins and beat to them; record over already recorded tapes of songs. Then there was the mini cassette player that allows you do that. It went to a point where I tried busting freestyles with an older friend, over a beat. It was all influential, taking roots subconsciously. It then graduated from that to having to just write with rhythm and more sense.

When did you record your first official song.

The year 2011 was when I recorded my first series of official songs of which others followed subsequently.

So far what have the challenges been for you on this music journey?

From the jump I understood life isn't a bed of roses, it could be sweet-sour sometimes, and to every new level there's a devil. So I get my mind prepared and I overcome.

Finances have been, quite a challenge, because money makes the world go round, with the lack thereof, you can barely make the universe spin, have your music recorded or heard. But amidst all this, favor finds me. Notwithstanding, I do what I have to do, there's always a move to make, goals to attain, resources to utilize.

How are you supporting yourself to record and put out materials?

I basically invest whatever little cash I have into the progress stream of my music, knowing it would flow, grow, maybe not in the soonest time at that point; but then its effect does manifest.

Family has been the major support for me - Major support - To which I'm thankful for. Real friends and people who see, and believe the potency in myself and my craft also show support, love; probably not monetarily but in their own ways, they go a limb for me and I appreciate every single one of them, every single act they show. I'm thankful. They are part of the reasons why I'm where I'm at.

Do you think there's a negative side to rap or to the music art in general that needs to be stopped?

I think we could be more creative generally. Music wise, I think there's more to which we could portray in our songs - Vast topics to talk about. You know, it really doesn't have to be centred on what the current trend is right now.

When we artists can be and live on the creative plane, see the possibilities of recording and putting out songs thought out of the box, being commercial at the same time and bringing forth cash; which in the same line isn't derogatory but conscious and instigating more life; the negative sides would then be negligible.

I may have been a victim of having to put out a material that isn't somewhat educative, at some point in time. But I've grown, learnt, and the kids need something good to grow up on too.

In what ways do you think government and industry stakeholders can help upcoming artists and other music creatives blossom?

Establishment of Music schools, Schools of Art, Sponsorship firms, academies, more investment in the entertainment and artistic sector, organizations that could spot a talent and aid breeding at an early age.

Currently creative minds like painters, draftsmen and designers are much highly underrated, where's a place for them? Art inspires art and these fine arts of ours could be used as a source of revenue. All we have to do is think how? There are also great songwriters amidst us, all we really need is an avenue, to learn, to grow, to develop, to reach a fuller expression.

Who is Shady's core audience?

First off Rap and Hip hop heads. And most importantly lovers of great music and sound - People who can spot genuineness from a first listen or view from a performance.

Does Shady have a particular sound or style he would like to be known by?

No. There's always something new. My sound would always evolve.

What's the takeaway you want people to go with on listening to your EP "Better Living"?

''Better Living'' cuts across a positive desire for current situations that are seemingly below mediocrity, to portraying a character who sought love, an act with a nice sense of humour laying impressions about being larger than life and then another who still felt pain. " Better living" is an embodiment of who I am - An epitome of my life at different phases - To which there's more to come, more yet to be known.

How does Shady intend to stand out in the seemingly saturated and competitive industry?

By being on the creative plane really - Music wise that is. Asides that, consistent and tenacious hustle, diligence, growth and networking, coupled with a little research here and there.

What's the next step now for Shady, his grand plan and vision for career?

Shady is going to be one of the greatest of all times. For now, I'm putting in work in having to get my music heard more and amass much more love and hearts from the masses through exposures.

To get blessed with endorsements, attain an ideal record deal and make more music - Go global, Go platinum, have the family and people who supported from the onset set for life, and give back to the society.