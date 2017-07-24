kicks off US, Canadian leg of '30 Billion' world tour

Home > Buzz >

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido will kick off the North American leg of the tour tonight in New York City’s Playstation Theatre.

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido will kick off the U.S and Canadian leg of his ’30 Billion’ world tour tonight in New York City’s Playstation Theatre.

This follows the huge success of the tours European leg which saw Davido perform to a number of sold-out crowds in countries such as Belgium, Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

The U.S tour dates will see the Sony Music artist hit a number of cities including Washington D.C, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Portland, Colorado and Oakland.

On August 3, the tour will arrive in Toronto and travel through a string of additional Canadian cities including Vancouver, Edmonton and Ottawa. The tour also includes spot dates in African countries such as Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast and Djibouti.

Tickets can be purchased at www.songkick.com

