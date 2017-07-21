Home > Buzz >

Justin Bieber's 'bad behavior' bars singer from China

Justin Bieber Singer's 'bad behavior' may bar singer from performing in China

Several big name musicians have been blocked from performing in China, including Lady Gaga, Bjork and Bon Jovi for similar reasons.

  • Published:
Justin Bieber play

Justin Bieber showing off his bare torso

(Theo Wargo/Getty)

Lifestyle Bieber, Coldplay, and Perry: Watch the emotional performances from Ariana Grande's star-studded Manchester benefit concert
Pulse Opinion Justin Bieber should be left alone
2016 MTV Europe Music Awards Justin Bieber, Drake win big at music ceremony
New Music Wavos - Wizkid, Justin Bieber 'Final' remix
Lifestyle Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry to play benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday
Dammy Krane Singer in same jail where Justin Bieber was locked up [Photos]
Tech 'Despacito' is now the most streamed song of all time
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber may have been banned from performing in China for engaging in 'bad behaviour'.

Beijing’s Municipal Bureau of Culture in reply to a fan who had enquired from the website why schedule dates had not been announced in mainland China wrote in a statement “Bieber’s lifestyle overseas and his words and actions when he last performed in China had generated public dissatisfaction."

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer."

“Given efforts to purify the performing arts environment in China, it was not appropriate to bring in artists with bad behavior. We hope Justin Bieber will continue to improve his behavior as part of his growth, and become a singer truly loved by the public.”

Justin Bieber is being sold as a bad boy by Chinese authorities play

Justin Bieber is being sold as a bad boy by Chinese authorities

(Getty Images)

 

"We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public," the statement read.

In 2013 when Bieber visited Beijing, the singer was caught on camera stripping on stage and showing off his upper body, as he was carried up the steps of the Great Wall of China, riding a segway, shirtless, through the streets.

Justin Bieber owning the stage play

Justin Bieber owning the stage

(Getty Images)

 

In 2014 also, Bieber caused upset on social media after he posted a photo of himself visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.

The shrine honours fallen warriors and pays tribute to convicted war criminals but in China and South Korea, the shrine is seen as a symbol of Japan not being sorry for its empire's past. This left him in the bad books of the Chinese government.

Justin Bieber play

Justin Bieber alongside Maroon 5, Lady Gaga others are being blacklisted from performing in China

(Getty Images)

 

The star singer has in recent times been in the news for rather controversial reasons, ridding him of his good boy innocent image he had when he came onto the scene as a teenager.

Bieber is currently on his third world tour, with Asian dates in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.
Bieber’s official website however does not show any scheduled tour dates in mainland China with there appearing to be some confusion about a possible stop in Shanghai.

The Canadian pop star is due to perform in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore in September and October, according to his website but no Chinese dates have been announced.

Several big name musicians have been blocked from performing in China, including Lady Gaga, Bjork and Bon Jovi for similar reasons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Peter Okoye APC group calls for singer's arrestbullet
2 Wizkid Everyone thinks “Sounds From The Other Side” is an album,...bullet
3 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet

Buzz

Malaysian officials received complaints over the steamy lyrics of Despacito, the reggaeton beat song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that has swept the world
'Despacito' Everything you need to know about this song which is dominating Nigerian airwaves
Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'
“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Playdata Radio Chart Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix is most played radio song[Week 29]
Chester Bennington commits suicide
Chester Bennington Linkin Park frontman commits suicide