Jesse Jagz exit from Choc City was a business move

Jesse Jagz Rapper's exit from Choc City was a business move

Part of the rapper's reason for leaving his former label was based on a desire to have control over his work.

  Published:
Jesse Jagz play

Jesse Jagz

(Instagram)

Former Chocolate City rapper, Jesse Jagz dismissed rumours of a beef with the label, stating that his exit was simply a business decision.

The MC who spoke in an interview with Punch News' "Sunday Scoop" added that it was also about a desire to have control over his work.

Jesse Jagz 'Odysseus' Album Listening at Industry Nite play

Jesse Jagz 'Odysseus' Album Listening at Industry Nite

(Pulse)

 

“There is nothing personal about me leaving Chocolate City; it was just a business move and it’s about me having more creative control over my work," Jagz stated frankly.

On the aftermath of his departure from Choc City, the rapper revealed that he is preparing to release a new album in July titled "Odyseus".

This will drop at the end of the month and would be released under his self managed label, Jagz Nation.

“I’m currently working on an album and I’m just putting final touches to it," he said.

"The album will be released under the imprint of Jagz Nation. The album is titled Odyseus, and it’s going to be all about good music.

"It’s going to be released to the public in the last week of July," the rapper added.

Jesse Jagz' era at Chocolate City which is now managed by older brother, M.I Abaga, saw him record a high level of success both as an artiste and producer.

Jesse Jagz odysseus album art. play

Jesse Jagz odysseus album art.

(Jagz Nation)

 

The multi-talented rapper has produced songs for A-list musicians such as Red Eye Muzik boss, Mode9, South African rap legend, Proverb, Dekunle Fuji and so much more.

His earliest hits include, 'Sugar cane baby', 'Nobody test me' and 'Bend down low'.

