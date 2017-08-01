Di'ja set to release debut studio album under Mavin records

Di’ja is working on releasing her debut album yet to be titled.

Aphrodija as she is also called has out two singles for 2017 - 'a soft rock love song Air' released in January and a pop song 'Wan chop' in April.

The Mavin princess who joined the Supreme Mavin Dynasty in 2014 released what till date is arguably her biggest song in 2014 - the song titled 'Awww'.

Since then it's been scanty singles here and there, but this was partly due to her taking a break from the music to attend to maternal duties in 2016.

The singer then made a comeback with 'Sowemo' which has been found wanting by some music critics, with them arguing that she may not have been able to re-create the spark that her song 'Awww' ignited for her music.

A practical advice given was for her to go out of her producer collaboration comfort zone at the Mavins and try working with other producers to see if she can get her mojo back.