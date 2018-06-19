WhatsApp has stopped working some phones, here is a list of them

news

Whatsapp, the popular instant messaging app, has released a new list of operating systems of smartphones that will no longer be supported by the app.

The platform owned by Facebook also advised users using older OS versions to upgrade to newer ones if they want to continue using the messaging app.

In Nigeria, the new updates will affect users with old smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Mini Plus, Huawei Mercury M886, Sony Ericsson Xperia Active ST17a, HTC EVO 4G+ and others running on Android 2.3 or lesser.

In a message posted on its Support Page, Whatsapp said the platform will no longer support the list of the old operating system because “we'll no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.”

The operating system no longer supported include:

1. Android versions older than 2.3.3

2. Windows Phone 8.0 and older

3. iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

4. Nokia Symbian S60

5. BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

The statement further stated that user can no longer create new accounts on the under listed OS and some features might stop functioning at any time.

Nokia S40 until December 31, 2018

Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020

iOS 7 and older until February 1, 2020

Whatsapp recommended upgrading to a newer version of Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 8+ and Windows Phone 8.1+.