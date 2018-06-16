Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria ranked the country with the fourth most mobile subscriptions

The first quarter of 2018 saw the addition of 98 million new subscriptions, with China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and Bangladesh leading the pack.

Nigeria has been ranked fourth among the top five countries with the highest net addition of mobile subscriptions in the first quarter of 2018.

A multinational networking and Telecommunications company, Ericsson, revealed this on Friday, June 15, 2018, in its June 2018 global mobility report for the first quarter of the year.

In the report, there are around 5.3 billion subscribers globally compared to 7.9 billion subscriptions.

The number of mobile subscriptions grew at 4% year-on-year, reaching 7.9 billion in Q1 of 2018.

Also READ: Glo and 9mobile lose big as Nigeria’s mobile internet figures hit 101.2 million users in April

Top 5 countries with highest mobile subscriptions:

1. China had the most net additions during the quarter (+53 million)

2. India (+16 million)

3. Indonesia (+6 million)

4. Nigeria (+3 million) and

5. Bangladesh (+2 million).

Ericsson’s mobility report also forecast that there would be 8.9 billion mobile subscriptions by the end of 2023 globally.

