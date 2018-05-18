The new improvement features also include protection so users can't be repeatedly added to groups they've left.
The new improvement features also include protection so users can't be repeatedly added to groups they've left. These features are available for Android and iPhone users globally.
“Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it's family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years. Today, we're sharing improvements that we've made to groups.
“These features are available for Android and iPhone users,” Whatsapp said in a blog post released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.
In January 2018, Whatsapp also introduced new app that makes it easier for companies to connect with customers in a more fore convenient way.
WhatsApp Business - a free-to-download Android app for small businesses - makes it easier for businesses to respond to customers, separating customer and personal messages, and creating an official presence.
The Whatsapp Business features include business profile, messaging tools, messaging statistics, account type and Whatsapp web.