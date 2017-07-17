Home > Beauty >

Pulse Beauty Review :  Glutathione; Sad reason why skin bleaching won't go out of trend

Skin whitening is fast becoming a norm, sadly the 'vitamin' that is Glutathione is fast making it a trend that's going nowhere!

Skin whitening is fast becoming a norm (common amongst Nigerian celebrities).

A cursory look on Instagram/walk down the red carpet these days is incomplete without extremely fair to whitish ladies (complete of course with blonde locks) strutting away. The amazing thing is they did not all used to be fair, Glutathione happened!

Glutathione (pronounced /gloo-tah-thi-on/) has been the rave for a while now, they come available as soaps, as or in cream and via I.V i.e they can be administered through the veins/intravenously as well as taken as drugs (like a multivitamin of some sort).

Glutathione play

Glutathione is available in soaps available everywhere

(Ebay/Phayaoshop)

 

Glutathione is a substance produced naturally by the liver, It is also found in fruits, vegetables and meats. It is an effective whitening agent if taken on a greater dosage and a lot of ladies have embraced this.

Once Glutathione is taken in any way (orally or administered intravenously), the whitening process becomes noticeable just after about three months when the skin becomes evidently lighter.

Originally used as an antioxidant to lower the risk of heart diseases, memory loss, cancer and more, Glutathione has become a hit for skin whitening/bleaching with professionally licensed cosmetic experts making major sales administering this in required dosage.

Pels play

A popular socialite/ beauty entrepreneur Pels is famous for turning his dark skin white

(Instagram/Pels International)

It is raved both internationally and locally because it makes the skin healthier and shinier without any known side effect making it the number one bleaching 'vitamin' at the moment!

Skin bleaching is a fad in present day and it's done under all sorts of pseudonym including skin whitening, brightening and all although there's a need to make a case for people with stubborn skin blemishes and other conditions.

Bobrisky play

Cross dresser Bobrisky is notoriously known for whitening his skin

(Instagram/Instablognaija)

The whitening effect caused by the continuous use of Glutathione is the only known side effect which happens when the melanin formation of the epidermis (skin) gets significantly reduced making the skin whiter (in order words, the production of melanin that makes dark skin what it is reduced or killed off).

The sad reason skin bleaching will continue is apart from Glutathione not coming with side effects it makes the skin healthy, gets rid of toxins and improves its quality! Before now chemicals used in bleaching came with a barrage of side effects notably skin cancer but in the present day skin whitening is fast and comes without consequences (except you don't have enough funds to go through the process of administering it).

Toke Makinwa play

A throwback photo of Toke Makinwa (L) shows the TV girl used to be dark skinned

(Instagram)

Still wondering why most Nigerian celebrities and everyone these days are all 'team lightskin' and glowing? It's Glutathione! Sadly this won't make bleaching stop anytime soon (at least not until there is a grave side effect).

Beauty

