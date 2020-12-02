5 TOP SIGNS OF FAKE LOVE IN A RELATIONSHIP
5 TOP SIGNS OF FAKE LOVE IN A RELATIONSHIP A lot of times, in relationships, individuals may actually be faking their feelings because they are not genuinely in love with their partners. To really know that the love in your relationship is genuine or not, here five signs to look out for: 1. They’re emotionally distant In a relationship, fakers have a tendency to be non-communicative. They’ll provide little to no substance to what’s going on in their life. They’ll also make excuses why they couldn’t communicate especially when it is a little difficult to do so. The difference between them and someone with genuine love for you is the extra effort needed to reach out when it’s not so easy. 2. Always willing to throw in the towel If you’re the only one trying to resolve any conflict or problems that arise, it’s often a telltale sign of emotional detachment. Partners who aren’t really in love won’t care whether the relationship works or fails. 3. They don’t meet you halfway If a partner does not make any effort to compromise, it is a clear sign of fake love. A lack of effort is a universal sign of disinterest especially in a romantic relationship is no different. 4. Unconcern An authentic relationship sparks feelings of passion for each other. People are curious, concerned, and involved in all that their partner does. Someone who continuously acts indifferent isn’t engaged, likely detached, and unfit – not to mention unworthy – of a real relationship. 5. That gut feeling Many times, when someone doesn't really love you, you will know. There’s usually that gut feeling in the pit of your stomach that keeps pricking you. CTA: Have you ever noticed these signs in your partner?
