NUT threatens nationwide school shutdown over rising attacks and abductions of teachers, students

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has threatened to shut down schools nationwide over increasing attacks, kidnappings and insecurity affecting teachers and students across the country.

NUT threatens school shutdown over rising attacks and kidnappings.

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The union says teachers and students are no longer safe in many communities.

Nigeria has witnessed repeated school abductions since the 2014 Chibok incident.

NUT is demanding stronger security protection for schools nationwide.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has threatened to shut down schools across the country over the growing wave of attacks, kidnappings and killings affecting teachers and students in different parts of Nigeria.

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The union raised the alarm following recent incidents of school attacks and abductions , warning that the safety of both teachers and students can no longer be guaranteed if urgent action is not taken by government authorities.

Speaking on the worsening insecurity around schools, the union said many teachers now live and work in fear, especially in rural communities where armed attacks and kidnappings have become increasingly common.

The NUT stated that continuous attacks on schools are disrupting education and creating panic among parents, teachers and students nationwide.

The threat also comes amid renewed public concern over school-related insecurity after recent reports of kidnappings involving students and teachers in parts of the country.

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In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed repeated attacks on educational institutions, particularly across northern states affected by banditry and insurgency.

One of the most globally known incidents was the 2014 abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents. Since then, several other school kidnappings have been recorded in states including Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara.

The union warned that unless governments at all levels improve security around schools and protect education workers, teachers may be forced to withdraw their services for safety reasons.

According to the NUT, insecurity is not only affecting learning but also discouraging many teachers from accepting postings to vulnerable communities.

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The union called on federal and state governments to strengthen security presence around schools, improve intelligence gathering and ensure quick responses to threats targeting educational institutions.

It also urged authorities to provide better welfare and protection for teachers working in high-risk areas.

The latest warning adds to growing concerns over Nigeria’s security challenges, as attacks on schools, communities and highways continue to affect different parts of the country.