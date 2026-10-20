Laide Bakare calls Eniola Badmus an “ingrate” over her reaction to a mention of her name on podcast

Laide Bakare has called Eniola Badmus an "ingrate" over her facial reaction when her name was mentioned during a podcast interview.

Laide Bakare has called Eniola Badmus an "ingrate" after reacting to the actress's facial expression when her name came up during a podcast.

Bakare claimed she had helped Badmus in her career and accused her colleague of repeatedly trying to damage her reputation.

The latest exchange revives a public feud between the actresses that has included accusations, private messages and a confrontation at a Lagos film premiere.

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Nollywood actress Olaide Bakare, popularly known as Laide Bakare, has called out her colleague Eniola Badmus over her facial reaction when her name was mentioned during a podcast interview.

Bakare shared a video from Badmus' appearance on the YouTube show Curiosity Made Me Ask on her Instagram page on Monday, October 19, 2026. In the clip, the host, skit maker Isbae U, names Bakare as one of his favourite actresses, and Badmus is seen changing her expression in a show of irritation.

In her caption, Bakare asked Badmus whether she must always damage her character publicly and said she had warned her several times to stop. She asked about the expression Badmus made at the mention of "your biggest benefactor's name," called her an ingrate and said she would not let it slide.

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Bakare also claimed that she played a significant role in helping Badmus grow in life and that Badmus had decided to bring her down at all costs. She added that she would not let another person's insecurity distract her from her personal journey.

Badmus had not publicly responded at the time of filing

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The exchange is the latest in a long-running public back-and-forth between the two actresses. In 2024, Bakare accused Badmus of mocking her outfit at her book launch and failing to celebrate her achievements. Badmus reportedly responded with claims about comments Bakare had made about her privately.

The feud resurfaced in April 2025 at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's film Owambe Thieves in Lekki, Lagos, where a video showed Bakare confronting Badmus, who reportedly objected to being filmed with her.

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