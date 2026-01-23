DJ Brightstar is Curating Sounds and Experiences On The Big Stages

For this DJ Brightstar, music has always been about expression, and he intends for the world to hear his voice.

The journey from the rhythmic pulse of a church drum to the high-stakes energy of a festival DJ booth is a path paved with curiosity, persistence, and a relentless passion for sound.



For DJ Brightstar, one of Nigeria’s trending DJs, this evolution began long before he ever touched a professional turntable.

While he officially transitioned to a professional career in 2016, his roots stretch back to 2004. A former dancer and drummer, he found that DJing allowed him to channel his physical understanding of rhythm into a different kind of performance.



Today, he is widely regarded as a technician of the vibe who curates unique experiences. His growing profile has seen him serve as the official live-show Dj for Afrobeats stars including Skales, Peruzzi, and Shallipopi.

From Cracker Biscuits to the Big Stage

Every great artist has a "humble beginnings" story, but few are as unique as the first payment received by DJ Brightstar. During his days at Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), where he served as the school's first official DJ, his efforts were recognised by the Vice Chancellor himself. “My very first payment as a DJ was two cartons of cracker biscuits and two bottles of Grand Malt,” he recalls. However, the universe had more in store for him that same day in 2013. He secured a guest appearance at a senior student’s birthday party that earned him ₦35,000, with all logistics and accommodation covered. “That moment confirmed that my talent could truly open doors.”

Unlike some of his peers, he never attended a formal DJ academy. “I never attended a DJ academy,” he says. “I was born with the talent and nurtured it by mingling with more experienced DJs, assisting them at gigs, and learning through observation. I constantly invest in my craft, listen to other DJs to identify areas I can improve, and put in the work to stay ahead. That dedication is what keeps me growing as one of Nigeria’s top Afrobeats DJs.”

An Advocate For Musical Diversity

At a time when many new school DJs are criticised for leaning too heavily on Amapiano loops and social media hype, Brightstar is a vocal advocate for musical diversity. He believes the current obsession with trends stems from a lack of exposure among the younger generation.

“The dominance of Amapiano among DJs is largely driven by Gen Z and new school DJs who lack exposure to the broader culture,” he observes. “Many focus on hype and social media trends rather than passion and exploration. True DJs should embrace diversity: Afrobeats, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Highlife, and more, because music is about culture, not just clout.”

His process for an event is almost scientific. He does not believe in rushing the energy. “I read the room and study the crowd’s energy,” he explains. “I don’t believe in rushing; I believe in creating a journey that takes the audience from warm-up to peak energy, ensuring everyone leaves with lasting memories.”

Multi-faceted disc jockey DJ Brightstar

The Underated Role of DJs In Nigerian Music

The conversation around the Nigerian music industry often overlooks the DJs, a fact that DJ Brightstar acknowledges with his own "Agama lizard" philosophy. “Honestly, DJs don’t always get the accolades they deserve. But like the agama lizard says, ‘If I put in the work and nobody praises me, I’ll praise myself.’ If society and artists fail to recognise our role, we’ll continue to recognise ourselves and keep pushing for the culture.”

Like musicians, DJs are not immune to the structural deficiency of Nigerian music, as there is no clear standard on the fees and requirements for a public performance license. Recently, the Copyright Commission threatened to crack down on DJs playing in public without a license. Brightstar explains the complexity of the subject matter, which he describes as a “give and take” situation. “It’s a 50/50 situation,” he admits. “On one hand, paying for licenses could add value to the craft and help regulate the system. On the other hand, DJs already serve as promoters for artists, so charging us without compensation for promotion feels unfair.”

The Grand Vision

The next phase for DJ Brightstar is perhaps his most ambitious yet. He is currently working on original singles and collaborations with both local and international stars, with an EP or album on the horizon. “Fans should expect fresh bangers that blend Afrobeats with global sounds,” he promises. “DJ Brightstar is coming with fire.”

