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BBNaija star appointed as Edo governor’s Special Adviser

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 21:45 - 21 October 2026
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dr. Munirat Lecky, aka Anto, has received a new appointment as Special Adviser on Tourism and Creative Economy to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.
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  • BBNaija star Anto thanks Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo after appointment as Special Adviser on Tourism and Creative Economy.

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  • Anto urges celebrities appointed to government positions to return to their states and serve their people.

  • Former BBNaija housemate Anto announces her new role in Edo State and invites the public to share tourism and creative economy ideas.

Anto announced the appointment in an Instagram post, where she expressed gratitude to the governor and other officials for their support and the opportunity to serve her state.

“Thank you HE Senator Monday Okpebholo [@he_mondayokpebholo] for the opportunity to continue serving Edo people, now as Special Adviser on Tourism and Creative Economy. Thanks to my Chairman and the SSG [@musa.ikhilor] for their strong support through this journey. In just little over a year, I’ve been given a promotion to do more for my state, and I am extremely grateful,” she wrote.

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The reality TV star also encouraged other celebrities appointed to public offices by state governors to take their responsibilities seriously and contribute to the development of their communities.

READ ALSO: You took an oath to save lives - Anto Lecky wants doctors to stay in Nigeria

“I will also like to remind my fellow public figures/celebrities that have been appointed by governors to please truly answer the call and do the job. I know how difficult it might be to leave the comfort of your homes and go back to your states, but your people need you and the work is rewarding,” she added.

Anto rose to prominence after her appearance on the third season of Big Brother Naija in 2018. She has since remained active in entertainment and public service.

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She also reaffirmed her willingness to hear ideas from members of the public, inviting people with tourism and creative economy proposals to reach out to her.

READ NEXT: Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, excited as she becomes a landlady

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