Emmanuel Amuneke meets Tanzania president John Magufuli

Now in charge of the Taifa Stars, Amuneke and his team were hosted by the Tanzanian president.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Amuneke and John Magufuli play Emmanuel Amuneke is making waves in Tanzania (TFF)

Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke met with the President of Tanzania John Magufuli on Friday, October 22.

Amuneke who is the coach of the Taifa Stars of Tanzania was hosted by the country’s president along with members of his team and officials and administrators.

The Taifa Stars of Tanzania beat Cape Verde 2-0 in matchday four of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier to keep their hopes of progressing to the tournament in Cameroon.

The result against Cape Verde means that Tanzania are second in the group L with five points behind Uganda with 10 points, Lesotho bottom with two points.

Former Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Amuneke, signs a 2-year contract with the Tanzania Football Federation as head coach play Emmanuel Amuneke was appointed Tanzania manager at the start of the year (tff)

He posted a picture of The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dkt.John Brew thermal sources together with the players of the national team of Tanzania "Taifa Stars", the Technical bench, Minister of information, culture, arts and sports Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe on his official Instagram account

Amuneke was excited at the opportunity to uplift the Tanzanian since he was appointed as the coach.

Before his appointment, he revealed that the Taifia stars were not doing well in their qualification group.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke is among the panel set up by FIFA to shortlist the  2017/2018 season men’s footballers and coaches of the year. play Amuneke was part of the panel that decided the FIFA Best award (Goal)

 

He said, “When I came here,  Tanzania were last on the group standings but a draw at Uganda and this 2-0 win against Cape Verde has turned things around.”

Amuneke who was part of the panel that decided the FIFA Best is expected to lead the Taifa stars in their next 2019 AFCON qualifier against Lesotho scheduled for Sunday, November 18.

