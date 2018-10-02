Pulse.ng logo
GOtv Boxing Night returns to Lagos for 16th edition

GOtv Boxing Night Fights return to Lagos for 16th edition

The 16th edition holding in Lagos will feature nine bouts, the highest ever number since the event debuted in 2014.

The GOtv Boxing Night will be making a return to Lagos for its 16th edition and will be hosted at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Sunday, October 14.

This is after the successful 15th edition that held in Ibadan in July.

At a press conference on Tuesday, October 2, the organisers of the GOtv Boxing Night announced that the 16th edition holding in Lagos will feature nine bouts, the highest ever number since the event debuted in 2014.

The biggest of the fights is the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title clash between the flamboyant Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu of Nigeria and Ghana's Benjamin Lamptey.

African Boxing Union champion, Nigeria's Oto 'Joe Boy' Joseph and Ghana's Anama Dotse will also face off in an International lightweight challenge.

There will also be a national light heavyweight title bout between Kabiru 'KB Godson' Towolawi and Adewale 'Masevex' Masebinu which is expected to be another highlight of what promises to be an exciting evening for boxing fans.

Waidi 'Skoro' Usman and Chibuzor 'T Boy' Obi will also face off in a featherweight clash.

Undercard fights will be by boxers who were discovered from the last two editions of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Prominent among these is Opeyemi 'Sense' Elijah, best boxer at GOtv Boxing NextGen 4, who will take on Sheriff 'Oshe' Ogunbanjo in a super bantamweight duel. 

The lightweight division will see Taiwo 'Esepo' Agbaje take on Tope 'TP Rock' Musa.        

Other fights involving GOtv Boxing NextGen graduates will see Azeez 'Who Say So' Tijani square up against Waheed 'Showmax' Shogbanmu, while Isaac 'I Star' Chukwudi will face Adeyemi 'Spirit' Adekanla in the welterweight category.

The super flyweight division will see Aminu 'Lucky Boy' Akintayo against Mutiu 'Machine' Lawal. The best boxer on the night will go home with a cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy

