news

British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua will on Saturday, September 22 square up against Russian fighter Alexander Povetkin in a heavyweight bout.

The heavyweight bout will be at Wembley Stadium in London. It is a return to the ground for Joshua who first became a heavyweight champion after his 11-round knockout win over Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 .

Time of Fight

The fight night at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday will kick off at 8 pm although undercard fights usually take about two hours.

This means that the main fight of the night, that is Joshua Vs Povetkin is expected to kick off by 10 pm.

Where to watch

For boxing fans in Nigeria, the Joshua Vs Povetkin will be only Kwese TV. The fight will be on Kwese Sports 1, ch 301.

As the fight is exclusive to Kwese TV, DSTV, StarTimes and other cable TV will not be able to broadcast the game for their Nigerian market.

In Europe, the fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office while in the United States, it will be also aired on the streaming platform DAZN as part of the US debut of the service.