Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua vs Povetkin: Time of fight and where to watch

Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin Time of fight and TV channel to watch heavyweight bout

The heavyweight bout between Joshia and Povetkin will be at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

  • Published:
Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Anthony Joshua vs Povetkin: Time of fight and where to watch (Getty Images )

British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua will on Saturday, September 22 square up against Russian fighter Alexander Povetkin in a heavyweight bout.

The heavyweight bout will be at Wembley Stadium in London. It is a return to the ground for Joshua who first became a heavyweight champion after his 11-round knockout win over Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

Anthony Joshua play The fight against Povetkin is a return to Wembley for Anthony Joshua (Daily Mail/Kevin Quigley)

 

Time of Fight

The fight night at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday will kick off at 8 pm although undercard fights usually take about two hours.

This means that the main fight of the night, that is Joshua Vs Povetkin is expected to kick off by 10 pm.

Where to watch

 

For boxing fans in Nigeria, the Joshua Vs Povetkin will be only Kwese TV. The fight will be on Kwese Sports 1, ch 301.

As the fight is exclusive to Kwese TV, DSTV, StarTimes and other cable TV will not be able to broadcast the game for their Nigerian market.

In Europe, the fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office while in the United States, it will be also aired on the streaming platform DAZN as part of the US debut of the service.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Anthony Joshua Vs Joseph Parker Time of fight and where to watch itbullet
2 Efe Ajagba Delta State-born boxer wins heavyweight bout after opponent...bullet
3 Anthony Joshua Wilder says boxer is from the UK, not Nigeria, tells...bullet

Related Articles

Anthony Joshua Controversy as boxer retains world heavyweight titles
Boxing Wilder defends WBC heavyweight belt with KO
Anthony Joshua Boxer beats Parker in 12-round bout to retain heavyweight titles
Anthony Joshua Boxer to face Povetkin on September 22nd at Wembley

Boxing

Rafiu Ladipo, Martin Mabutho and Rilwan Babyface
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search reviving Nigerian boxing-WABU President
Rilwan Baby Face hit hard at Tope Berinja
NextGen Search Boxing promotion company takes next search to Abeokuta
GOtv Boxing Night 15: Joe Boy Retains ABU Title As Oyekola Wins N1m
GOtv Boxing Night 15 Joe Boy retains ABU title as Oyekola wins N1m
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman GOtv Boxing Night star to fight Fuzile for IBF Africa title in South Africa
X
Advertisement