Anthony Joshua to face Povetkin on September 22nd at Wembley

British boxer Anthony Joshua will face Alexander Povetkin in his next fight which has been confirmed for Saturday, September 22 at Wembley.

Since his victory against Joseph Parker in April, Joshua has been linked with a clash against Povetkin for his next fight and a confirmation doesn't really come as a surprise.

While Povetkin has always been available for a fight, Joshua and his team have been in negotiations with Deontay Wilde r for a unification battle.

After failing to agree on a deal with Wilder, Joshua has gone back to Povetkin to fulfil his WBA mandatory defence.

“'I can't wait to get back in the ring. The end of March feels a long time ago now,” Joshua is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.

“Training hasn't stopped for me, but the next 10 weeks ahead will be intense both mentally and physically. I will push myself to breaking point to make sure I am in peak condition for another huge night for British boxing at Wembley Stadium on September 22nd.”

Next April for Joshua Vs Wilder?

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has tabled a $15m offer to Wilder which remains on the table for another Wembley date in April 2017.

“The plan is Povetkin on the 22nd and then Wilder on the 13th (April) if he gets around to signing the contract,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Daily Mail.

“This is where Joshua wants to be and we are looking forward to two great nights of boxing, with 90,000 at Wembley in September and plans for a capacity of more than 100,000 for April.”