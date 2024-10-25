What Gifts Can You Buy for The Foodie In Your Life?

From high-quality cookware and gadgets to gourmet food items, here’s a list of gift ideas that the gourmands, home chefs, and food lovers will enjoy and appreciate.

Air Fryer

An air fryer, as the name suggests, should typically mimic the results of deep frying using hot air and little to no oil. This kitchen gadget is essential for anyone who loves to cook but wants healthier results. Recently, I have seen too many videos of people using their air fryers to grill, bake brownies, and even roast plantain. Talk about versatility!

This Hisense air fryer has a large display that allows you to navigate through its seven auto-cooking settings easily. It also has a removable tray and basket with non-stick surfaces that can be placed in the dishwasher. Additionally, it has 360° hot air circulation as well as an adjustable temperature range from 80°C to 200°C which allows you to cook different dishes to perfection.

https://fouanistore.com/ng/en/product/hisense-h06afgy1s1-52l-air-fryer

It has a shake reminder that alerts you to shake the contents or flip them around for even cooking. This multitasking appliance is definitely one your foodie friend will appreciate, and it will open up a world of new cooking possibilities. Price: ₦72,000. Where to Buy: Shop Fouani.

Dùne Chocolate Assortment Box

For the sweet-toothed foodie, a box of chocolates is a classic gift you can never go wrong with. But take it a step further with Dùne Chocolate, a Nigerian brand that produces premium chocolate locally. There’s a high chance that you might’ve seen it in the cinema snack section or local supermarkets. Their chocolate bars are made from Grade 1 cacao beans sourced from Ondo State, and the company focuses on empowering local farmers.

https://dune-chocolate.myshopify.com/products/copy-of-dune-assorted-box?pr_prod_strat=jac&pr_rec_id=5e8003883&pr_rec_pid=7504784523414&pr_ref_pid=7784919728278&pr_seq=uniform

The Dùne Chocolate Assortment Box comes with 100 mini 5-gram bars of both dark and milk chocolates, making it a sweet treat that will satisfy your loved one’s chocolate cravings. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dùne Chocolate.

Wine Glass Set

A beautifully crafted wine glass set will elevate any foodie’s dining experience. It’s the best gift for your foodie friend who loves hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet night in with a glass of wine.

https://homelyng.com/collections/glassware/products/premierdecos4handblownwineglassesgold-1405272

Use this sophisticated gift with our selected bottle of wine below for a well-rounded experience. Price: ₦32,200. Where To Buy: Shop Homely.

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé Wine

Speaking of wine, consider gifting them a bottle of Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé. This fruity wine is perfect for pairing with a variety of meals, from light appetisers to hearty main courses. Its fruity notes and fresh finish will appeal to both casual sippers and wine connoisseurs.

https://www.cellarcentral.ng/wines/clarendelle-rose

It contains grape varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carbernet franc with an alcohol volume of 12.5%. The festive season is the ideal time for indulging in special wine bottles, and this one is an excellent option. Price: ₦25,700. Where To Buy: Shop Cellar Central.

Board and Boujee Charcuterie Board from Board Lagos

Charcuterie boards have become a trendy and delicious way to gift and entertain. Gift your foodie the Board and Boujee Charcuterie Board from Board Lagos. This stunning wooden board is loaded with four to five cheeses, pork, duck charcuterie, fruits, nuts, dips, and canapés. They also offer a customisable menu for a personalised touch so you can add extras like hummus, date jam, and creamy cheese spread.

https://www.boardlagos.com/store/Board-&-Boujee-p370930349

Not only will your foodie enjoy this incredible feast, but they’ll also get to keep the board, which I think can come in handy for any of their future charcuterie creations. Price: ₦26,100. Where To Buy: Shop Board Lagos.

Knife Block Set

For the chefs and culinary enthusiasts who take kitchen skills seriously, a sharp, high-quality knife set will instantly elevate their cooking experience. A knife block set with various knives for different purposes such as chopping, slicing, or dicing is every cook’s kitchen essential. It will make meal prep smoother and more enjoyable.

https://mywishlistng.com/gift-view/-14-piece-knife-set-with-hardwood-block/925

Plus, the sleek wooden block provides a safe and convenient storage solution. This is one gift that any foodie will reach for time and time again. Price: ₦253,600. Where To Buy: Shop My Wishlist.

Premier Knife Sharpener

A premier knife sharpener is essential for any kitchen, ensuring that every blade—from chef's knives to paring knives—stays razor-sharp and ready for precision cutting. With a high-quality knife sharpener, you can restore dull blades to their original sharpness, prolonging the life of your knives and improving safety and efficiency in food prep. Look for sharpeners with multiple grit options and ergonomic designs for comfort and control.

https://homelyng.com/products/premierknifesharpener-0806339?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=9da8e47b9&pr_rec_pid=1505940570221&pr_ref_pid=1505915699309&pr_seq=uniform

This tool is a perfect gift for culinary enthusiasts who value sharp, effective knives for every cooking task. Price: ₦4,300. Where To Buy: Shop Homely.

Juice Extractor

Transforming fresh produce into delicious, nutrient-packed beverages has never been easier with a juicer. Ideal for foodies who love to experiment with flavours, this powerful appliance can handle everything from leafy greens to hard vegetables, delivering smooth, pulp-free juice every time.

https://fouanistore.com/ng/en/product/maxi-juice-extractor-400ml-white

With multiple speed settings and an easy-to-clean design, it’s as convenient as it is effective. This juice extractor is perfect for whipping up a refreshing morning juice or creating a special cocktail anytime. Price: ₦49,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouani Store