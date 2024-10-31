Our Favorite Glycolic Acid Products Under ₦30,000 for Brighter, Smoother Skin

Here are our top glycolic acid products under ₦30,000 that deliver incredible results at a fraction of the price.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution (7%)

https://cocorosey.net/products/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution-240ml?_pos=1&_psq=glyc&_ss=e&_v=1.0

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦28,000 Where to Buy: Coco Rosey

This globally viral toner from The Ordinary is a fan-favourite for a reason. The 7% glycolic acid gently sloughs off dead skin, revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion. It’s popular for giving quick, visible results without irritation, making it a top pick for most skin types, especially for those new to glycolic acid. If you're looking to dip your toes into exfoliating acids, this toner is the perfect start.

The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid Toning Solution is a fantastic choice,per our editor, smoothing complexion and fading hyperpigmentation on areas like elbows and underarms. This toner is gentle yet effective, and it doesn’t just work for the face; it’s versatile enough to handle other parts of the body too.

Revox Just Glycolic Acid (20%)

https://allure.com.ng/shop/revox-just-glycolic-acid-20/

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦25,000 Where to Buy: Shop Allure.

The Revox Just Glycolic Acid is another standout product. With a concentration of 20%, it accelerates the skin's renewal process, revealing fresh, vibrant skin. Plus, it quickly fades dark spots and improves overall skin tone.

For a more intense exfoliation, Revox Just Glycolic Acid with a 20% concentration is a skincare powerhouse. Known for fading dark spots, enhancing skin tone, and providing a deep renewal, we love this product because it offers a more potent glycolic treatment without breaking the bank. .

Neutrogena Oil Balancing Lime & Glycolic Acid In-Shower Mask

https://nectarbeautyhub.com/products/oil-balancing-in-shower-mask-150ml

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦5,500 Where to Buy: Nectar Beauty Hub

If you need to get about your day quickly, I would recommend this innovative in-shower mask. It combines lime and glycolic acid to deeply cleanse and rebalance oily skin in just 60 seconds. I would say this is my favourite glycolic product because it’s incredibly convenient; you can incorporate it into your shower routine without extra steps.

Skin By Zaron Glycolic Acid 7% Toner

https://nectarbeautyhub.com/products/skin-by-zaron-glycolic-acid-7-150ml

Price: ₦13,000 Where to Buy: Nectar Beauty Hub

ADVERTISEMENT

The Skin By Zaron toner is an excellent choice for daily exfoliation. With a moderate concentration of 7%, it gently removes dead skin cells while refining texture and improving radiance. I personally love using this toner because it is lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it perfect for layering with other products. It also makes your skin look so much brighter and smoother after just a few uses.

Touch KP Exfoliating Lotion

https://nectarbeautyhub.com/products/touch-kp-exfoliating-lotion

Price: ₦12,500 Where to Buy: Nectar Beauty Hub

Touch KP’s Exfoliating Lotion combines glycolic and salicylic acids, making it work for rough, bumpy skin. Loved for its blend of exfoliating acids and skin-soothing ingredients, this lotion is known for smoothing out texture while keeping skin hydrated. It’s a standout product for those seeking a glycolic option beyond just the face.

ADVERTISEMENT