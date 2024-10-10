5 Best Exfoliating Body Washes for Rough and Bumpy Skin

These products not only lift away dull, dead skin cells but also help your skin breathe and absorb other products more effectively.

CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin

I can’t recommend CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin enough. This powerhouse combines salicylic acid with ceramides to gently exfoliate while restoring the skin's protective barrier. If you have rough, bumpy skin or struggle with KP, this wash is ideal. It features niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, ensuring 24-hour hydration without irritation.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.skincarelagos.com/product-page/cerave-sa-body-wash-for-rough-bumpy-skin

I love how my skin feels smooth and moisturized after each use, making it perfect for anyone looking to combat bumps and maintain healthy skin. Price: ₦24,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Lagos

Medix 5.5 Glycolic Acid + Lactic Acid Body Wash

Medix 5.5 Glycolic Acid + Lactic Acid Body Wash is a game-changer for anyone dealing with rough, bumpy skin, including issues like Keratosis Pilaris and body acne. Formulated with two powerful exfoliants—glycolic acid and lactic acid—it effectively sloughs away dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes skin renewal without stripping moisture. This body wash helps smooth uneven texture, revealing softer, clearer skin over time.

https://www.beautyhutafrica.com/product/9b26899d-78cb-4687-a763-9f781a437b1f

ADVERTISEMENT

This wash is perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin, as it helps to clear existing blemishes and prevents future breakouts without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hub

St. Ives Purifying Exfoliating Body Wash

Made with 100% natural ingredients, St. Ives Purifying Exfoliating Body Wash is designed to purify and renew the skin's surface. With Pacific sea kelp and sea salt extracts, it effectively exfoliates without stripping moisture, making it a fantastic choice for those dealing with body acne or rough patches.

https://buybetter.ng/product/st-ives-exfoliating-body-wash-sea-salt-amp-pacific-kelp-650ml/

The gentle formula brightens dull skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and clean. Price: 7,850. Where To Buy: Shop BuyBetter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash

If your skin is on the dry side, Dove Gentle Body Wash is perfect for daily use. It combines natural cleansers with plant-based moisturizers, effectively hydrating while exfoliating, leaving skin feeling silky smooth and nourished, which is essential for keeping bumps and dryness at bay.

https://cocorosey.net/products/gentle-scrub-body-wash?_pos=1&_sid=e6a79a734&_ss=r&_fid=4cec709f0

It’s gentle enough for everyday use, making it a staple in your shower routine. Price: ₦6,500. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

Touch KP Exfoliating Wash

ADVERTISEMENT

This wash is a targeted solution for keratosis pilaris (KP), designed to smooth rough, bumpy skin often found on the arms and thighs. Formulated with **salicylic acid to exfoliate and prevent clogged pores, along with lactic acid for added moisture, this gentle wash effectively dissolves the buildup of keratin without irritating sensitive skin.Enriched with hydrating agents, it maintains the skin's moisture barrier, ensuring a soft and supple feel after each use.

https://teeka4.com/shop/touch-keratosis-pilaris-exfoliating-body-wash-cleanser-4oz/

For anyone struggling with KP, incorporating this wash into your shower routine can dramatically improve skin texture, leaving it refreshed and revitalized. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4.