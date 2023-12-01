Don't have desert-dry skin this harmattan, use the 5 best creams
Harmattan is here! Don't let your skin cry!
But fear not! We've got the perfect solution to keep your skin hydrated and glowing all season.
Introducing our top picks for harmattan-proof moisturisers
Pears Pure and Gentle Body Lotion
This dermatologically-tested formula is a gentle giant against dryness. Packed with pure glycerin and a non-greasy texture, it's a lifesaver for all skin types, even sensitive ones. Say goodbye to seasonal dryness and hello to healthy, hydrated skin. Get for just ₦3,200 here.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Moisturising Lotion
This deep conditioner delivers a rich dose of cocoa and shea butters, pure plant oils, and essential vitamins to nourish your skin for up to 24 hours. Say goodbye to uneven skin tones and hello to a radiant, healthy complexion, even in the harmattan winds. It's just ₦8,953 here.
Sebamed Extreme Dry Skin Lotion
This rich emollient complex is a game-changer for seriously dry skin. It replenishes lipids, strengthens the skin's barrier, and helps repair cracked, flaky patches. With its pH-5.5 formula, it nourishes without disrupting your skin's natural balance. Get it at a fair price here.
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
This globally trusted brand is a champion for dry, sensitive skin. Its blend of humectants, emollients, and vitamins B5 and E works wonders to restore your skin's natural moisture balance. Say goodbye to seasonal dryness, irritation, and flakiness, and hello to comfortable, healthy skin. It costs just ₦5,900 here.
Vaseline Jelly
This multi-tasking wonder is an occlusive moisturiser that goes above and beyond. It seals in moisture, enhances healing, and even removes makeup. Whether you're dealing with dry patches, sensitive skin, or minor cuts and scrapes, Vaseline has your back. Check it out for ₦2,990 here.
