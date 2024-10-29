Our Favourite Men’s Runway Looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2024

As we explore our favourite looks from this year's Lagos Fashion Week, prepare to be inspired by the unique expressions of masculinity that reflect personal style and a rich cultural narrative.

Davido for Ugo Monye

Davido made the top news for Lagos Fashion Week on Day 1, and we can clearly see why. Beyond his celebrity status as one of Nigeria’s A-List musicians, Davido looked regal in his Lagos Fashion Week debut in what seems to be a top-to-toe Ugo Monye reinvented Agbada and cap.

His accessory game was also superb with a traditional walking stick, a short cream scarf, and a bold combination of traditional and modern statement jewellery.

Eniafe Momodu for Fruche Official

The style connoisseur closed the Fruche Official show on Day 3 and brought sustainable fashion to the runway with a free-flowing jalamiya robe made from bold black and white cutouts from locally sourced textiles. He also elevated the look with both beaded, silver and gold accessories. This outfit has a way of merging both comfort and style nicely together, and it should be a must-have for your wardrobe once it drops!

Akin Faminu for Boyedoe

As always, the doctor and fashion content creator showed up and showed out in a white-striped, grey suit with white single-strand threads sticking out. He also wore a dogtag chain for accessories and white shoes which gave it such a classy look.

Sheggz Olaoluwa for the Emmy Kasbit x Heineken Lagos Fashion Week show

The Big Brother Naija star made his first Lagos Fashion Week debut in a white T-shirt, tan trousers and a beautiful, cut-out waistcoat from the Emmy Kasbit brand.

Mike Afolarin for the Orange Culture x Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Show

Mike literally put the “run” in “runway” for the Orange Culture x Heineken Lagos Fashion Week show! Aside from his fast gait, you can see the creativity inspired by the Heineken logo in the green and white star tracksuit. If you are the kind of guy that loves stylish athleisure, then you should look out for this outfit from Orange Culture.

Emmanuel Umoh for Cute Saint Lagos

The Big Brother Naija star walked the runway for Cute Saint for Day 3 of Lagos fashion week wearing a brown satin asymmetrical jalamiya with swirly designs, a brown trouser and golden, black trimmed mules. He finished the look with a nice pair of his signature blue-tinted glasses.

The Designers

Cute Saint Lagos

The Cute Saint collection was my personal favourite because it showed that men can look cool but fun in stunning and vibrant colours. Even some of the male models gave the clothes some character with a unique twirl and hand gestures.

Dust of the Earth

If you are big on wearing eco-conscious brands, then I would recommend Dust of the Earth. The male designs were focused on using recycled modern and traditional fabrics with bold colour gradients and creative cut-outs.

Maliko

Maybe it’s because I love dressing for comfort, but the Maliko brand showcased an extremely appealing array of everyday casual clothes for men in neutral colours, making it my second favourite design on the runway. You can almost see yourself wearing those tops and trousers/shorts on a weekend chilling with your guys!

Emmy Kasbit

Spotlighting Emmy Kasbit again (this time, for their individual runway) because many of the male pieces had so much flair and sophistication in both blue and yellow hues, as well as other colours. If you’re truly a fashion boy, then these pieces are a must-have in your wardrobe to make the statement that you deserve.

Ajabeng Ghana

Last but certainly not least is the Ghanian brand, Ajabeng. Similar to Maliko, they displayed arrays of neutral tones in dark green and grey, as well as minimalist designs, but with an additional layer of inclusivity in their model choices. Love it!

