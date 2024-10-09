Which Blush Will Have You Looking Flawless?

Blush is typically applied last to give your face a healthy, vibrant glow. But the formula you choose matters just as much as the shade. The right blush formula will flatter your skin tone, skin type, and undertone, ensuring your makeup looks seamless and lasts all day.

Here’s a breakdown of four popular blush formulas and what skin types they’re best suited for:

Powder Blush

Powder blush is a classic choice, perfect for those with oily skin or anyone seeking a long-lasting, matte finish.They absorb excess shine, which is why they're ideal for oily skin types. However, on dry skin, powder blush can settle into fine lines or appear cakey, lacking the hydration that cream or gel formulas offer.

https://shielabeautyworld.com/product/soft-pinch-luminous-powder-blush/

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush has been praised for its smooth, weightless texture and radiant finish. It glides on seamlessly for a perfect flush of colour. Where to Buy: Shop Sheila Beauty World. Price: ₦63,000.

Gel Blush

Gel blushes are lightweight and easy to blend, making them an excellent choice for those with oily or combination skin. They often contain skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, adding moisture to your cheeks. The challenge with gel blush is its fast-drying nature, which means you need to blend it quickly to avoid streaks.

However, once it sets, gel blush stays put, making it a great option for long wear. To ensure a flawless finish, tap and blend immediately after application.

https://mirrorsbeauty.com/collections/blush-1/products/cloud-paint-gel-cream-blush

Glossier’s Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush ensures smooth application. You only need a tiny amount to get vibrant, streak-free results. Where to Buy: Shop Mirror Beauty. Price: ₦44,000

Cream Blush

Cream blushes are hydrating and blend effortlessly into the skin, giving you a radiant, youthful glow. They’re perfect for achieving that “no-makeup” makeup look, and you can apply them easily with your fingers or a sponge. The downside is that they may not last as long on oily skin or in humid conditions, so you might need to set the blush with translucent powder for extra staying power.

Em Cosmetics So Soft Blush has been described as a crème blush stick that offers a soft, blendable formula with squalane and vitamin E, providing a youthful, healthy complexion with a satin finish.

https://www.emcosmetics.com/products/so-soft-blush?srsltid=AfmBOoq20qgwwDKEy-CvUxhydsWlmF0SoIj6Us-r9-dz28wzkfpDnqwf&variant=41440229720179

A reviewer for Byrdie says it’s the best overall blush type because “it’s both powdery and super creamy, making it easy to blend and giving it an impressive blurring quality on the skin.” Where to Buy: Shop Em Cosmetics. Price: ₦51,000.

https://omaricode.com/collections/face/products/flushed-fusion-cheek-lip-cream-stick?variant=41869505691731

Omaricode's Flushed Fusion line brings cheek and lip color together in one easy step. These soft cream sticks offer a seamless blend of rich pigment and a buttery smooth texture, making it super simple to swipe and blend for a natural, dewy flush.

Price: ₦ 6,850. Where to Buy: Shop Omaricode,

https://zikelcosmetics.com/store/face-category/zikel-golibe-concealer-pallet/

For best value, the Zikel Golibe Concealer Palette is a must-have. With 12 cream concealer shades ranging from light to dark and four cream blush shades, this palette covers all your bases. The cream blushes are super pigmented but blend easily, giving you a natural, flushed look.

Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Zikel.

Liquid Blush

https://mirrorsbeauty.com/products/soft-pinch-liquid-blush?_pos=1&_psq=rare&_ss=e&_v=1.0

The Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is long-lasting and has an “airy, lightweight liquid formula blends and builds effortlessly for a soft flush of colour.”

Where to Buy: Shop Mirrors Beauty. Price: ₦46,000.

https://cocorosey.net/products/camo-liquid-blush

The E.L.F. Camo Liquid Blush is a highly pigmented, long-wearing blush that delivers a natural flush with just a few drops. Known for its lightweight, buildable formula, it blends effortlessly into the skin, giving you a smooth, soft-focus finish that lasts all day. The liquid blush is easy to apply with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge, and it works well for all skin types, offering a radiant glow without feeling heavy.

Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey. Price: ₦16,500.