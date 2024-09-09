5 Lightweight Moisturisers for Oily Skin From ₦6,000

CeraVe Daily Moisturising Lotion

Cerave Moisturising Lotion https://tosnigeria.com/shop/cerave-daily-mooisturising-lotion-12-fl-oz-355ml/

This product is a skincare classic. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and oil-free. It’s also a gentle product if you’re just starting on your skincare journey. Where to buy: Shop TOS Ng Price: ₦26,000.

CeraVe’s Daily Moisturising Lotion locks in moisture without clogging your pores. Plus, it’s packed with three essential ceramides to strengthen your skin’s protective barrier, keeping everything in check.

Given its versatility, CeraVe’s Daily Moisturising Lotion can be used not only on your face but also on your body, making it an all-rounder if you’re looking to streamline your skincare routine. It’s also fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin who want to avoid potential irritants.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel with Hyaluronic Acid

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel https://tosnigeria.com/shop/neutrogena-hydro-boost-gel-cream-extra-dry-1-7-oz-48-g/

Infused with hyaluronic acid, it offers deep hydration while maintaining a lightweight gel texture that oily skin will love. Where to buy: Shop TOS Ng Price: ₦13,775.

It’s oil-free and won’t clog pores, making it a solid choice for everyday wear. Hyaluronic acid works like a sponge, drawing water into the skin and holding onto it, which gives your skin a more hydrated look without adding excess oil.

What’s great about the Hydro Boost Water Gel is how quickly it absorbs into the skin. In an earlier article, we talked about the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer, Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser and the Eye Awakening Gel Cream, noting how products in this line are weight and oil-free.

There's no greasy residue, no heavy film, just a lightweight layer of hydration that feels refreshing and keeps your skin glowing. This product is ideal for those who want to up their moisture game without worrying about clogged pores or shine.

Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream

Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream https://shopstation.ng/product/simple-hydrating-gel-cream/

Where to buy: Shop Shop Station. Price: ₦6,000

The Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream is another great option for those who prefer a gel texture. This ultra-lightweight cream delivers long-lasting hydration without adding extra shine, making it perfect for oily skin types. Its formulation is free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin while still providing the hydration your skin needs.

Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturiser

Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturiser https://shopmamatega.com/products/302994313044

If you’re looking for a product that does it all—hydrates, controls oil and provides sun protection—Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturiser checks all the boxes. Where to buy: Mama Tega. Price: ₦14,000

Formulated with SPF 30, this moisturiser shields your skin from harmful UV rays while keeping your skin’s oil production in check. It’s good for everyday use, especially if you’re looking to keep your morning routine simple without layering on multiple products.

Cetaphil is known for its gentle formulas, and this one is no different. It absorbs quickly, leaves a matte finish, and doesn’t clog pores or feel heavy on the skin.

La Roche-Posay Mattifying Moisturiser

La Roche-Posay Mattifying Moisturiser https://www.myskin-plug.com/products/la-roche-posay-effaclar-mat-mattifying-moisturizer

La Roche-Posay’s Mattifying Moisturiser is perfect for oily skin, featuring dimethicone and micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid to control excess oil and refine pores. It provides hydration while maintaining a matte finish, making it an excellent choice for use under makeup. However, it's on the pricier side and comes in a smaller bottle, so it may need to be replaced more frequently.

Where to buy: Shop Myskinplug. Price: ₦61,500