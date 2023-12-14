ADVERTISEMENT
A guide to a ₦10,000 Christmas food feast fit for a king

Temi Iwalaiye

Can you have a feast with only ₦10,000?

Guide to a 10k Christmas food fest [torinews]

Here’s how:

Your Christmas meal is incomplete without chicken. You get 1kg of chicken laps from Natnudo for ₦2850. They have over 500 stores across the country.

We know how expensive rice is, so we found a place where you can get 1kg of imported rice for just ₦1,360. Check it out here. We also found 1kg of basmati rice for ₦3,200. Get it here.

Now that you have your chicken and rice, the next step is to have enough oil to fry your chicken and rice. Get one litre of oil for ₦1,000 here.

Your meal will be incomplete without tomato paste. A favourite is the gino-jollof rice mix. We found one for ₦145 here. You might need three, estimatedly.

Get a pack of Maggi for ₦1000 here and curry and thyme for ₦400.

Get a Coca-Cola PET bottle with 12 pieces in it ₦1,650 here.

You can also buy roadside plantain for ₦1,000. With that, you’ve got a great Christmas meal with just ₦10,000.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

