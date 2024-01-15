ADVERTISEMENT
5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

Temi Iwalaiye

Is it true that there can be no romance without finance?

Valentine's Day Gift for her [freepik]
For whatever reason, you might not be buoyant financially, but that doesn’t mean you should do nothing for your woman on Valentine's Day.

Even if you only have ₦5,000, you get her these gifts and enjoy a beautiful Valentine’s Day with your woman.

Chocolate [Amazon]
Nowadays, one chocolate costs about ₦600. You can get two or three different types of chocolate. Mars, Snickers, Cadbury Chocolate, and Maltesers are some of the best and popular options.

Chamdor non-alcoholic wine [shoprite]
There’s nothing as romantic as a bottle of wine. Do you know you can get non-alcoholic wine that’s less than ₦2,500? Head over to a supermarket and get one for her.

Necklace [Jumia]
Cheap, non-tarnish jewellery is one of the best gifts you can get your woman. Take a look at this pendant that says I love you; it costs only ₦950 on Jumia.

A single rose [jumia]
A single artificial rose can be gotten for ₦1,000 or more but not up to ₦2,000. It should be like a decorative item in the gift box where you put all the other gifts.

St Ives Body Wash [buybutter]
If she's not a fan of wine but she is a fan of skin care, then instead of wine, you can get her St Ives body wash for just ₦3,500.

Finally, a heartfelt love note costs nothing. Pour the depth of your love, affection, and devotion to her in a beautiful love letter.

