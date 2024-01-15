5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

For whatever reason, you might not be buoyant financially, but that doesn’t mean you should do nothing for your woman on Valentine's Day.

Even if you only have ₦5,000, you get her these gifts and enjoy a beautiful Valentine’s Day with your woman.

Chocolate

Nowadays, one chocolate costs about ₦600. You can get two or three different types of chocolate. Mars, Snickers, Cadbury Chocolate, and Maltesers are some of the best and popular options.

Red (non-alcoholic wine)

There’s nothing as romantic as a bottle of wine. Do you know you can get non-alcoholic wine that’s less than ₦2,500? Head over to a supermarket and get one for her.

A necklace with a love pendant

Cheap, non-tarnish jewellery is one of the best gifts you can get your woman. Take a look at this pendant that says I love you; it costs only ₦950 on Jumia.

A single rose

A single artificial rose can be gotten for ₦1,000 or more but not up to ₦2,000. It should be like a decorative item in the gift box where you put all the other gifts.

Body Wash

If she's not a fan of wine but she is a fan of skin care, then instead of wine, you can get her St Ives body wash for just ₦3,500.