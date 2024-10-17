Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Lateef was among 27 defendants charged with serious crimes, including conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and treason, following an April 2024 incident in which the Oyo State Government Secretariat was invaded in an alleged bid to declare the Yoruba Nation, also known as Oodua Republic.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, October 16, the Nigeria Correctional Services confirmed Lateef's passing, marking a significant turn in the high-profile case.

The accused list, led by defendants Adeyemo Peter, Adeyemo Joseph, and Amos Oluwaseyi Ogundeji, includes various others connected to the Yoruba Nation movement, a campaign seeking self-determination for Nigeria's Yoruba-speaking population.

Justice K. B. Olawoyin, who presides over the case, extended condolences to the bereaved family and committed to fair proceedings.

"This court assures all defendants of their right to a fair and unbiased trial, and we acknowledge the seriousness of this tragic loss," Justice Olawoyin remarked.

Due to the latest developments, the judge has adjourned the trial and scheduled further hearings for November 6, 8, and 13.

The legal proceedings continue to draw national attention, with Yoruba Nation supporters closely monitoring the case, which has become emblematic of ongoing debates over Nigeria's unity and regional autonomy.

