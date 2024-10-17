ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Segun Adeyemi

Due to the latest developments, the judge has adjourned the trial and scheduled further hearings for November 6, 8, and 13.

A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images
A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Lateef was among 27 defendants charged with serious crimes, including conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and treason, following an April 2024 incident in which the Oyo State Government Secretariat was invaded in an alleged bid to declare the Yoruba Nation, also known as Oodua Republic.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, October 16, the Nigeria Correctional Services confirmed Lateef's passing, marking a significant turn in the high-profile case.

The accused list, led by defendants Adeyemo Peter, Adeyemo Joseph, and Amos Oluwaseyi Ogundeji, includes various others connected to the Yoruba Nation movement, a campaign seeking self-determination for Nigeria's Yoruba-speaking population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. B. Olawoyin, who presides over the case, extended condolences to the bereaved family and committed to fair proceedings.

"This court assures all defendants of their right to a fair and unbiased trial, and we acknowledge the seriousness of this tragic loss," Justice Olawoyin remarked.

READ ALSO: Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

Due to the latest developments, the judge has adjourned the trial and scheduled further hearings for November 6, 8, and 13.

The legal proceedings continue to draw national attention, with Yoruba Nation supporters closely monitoring the case, which has become emblematic of ongoing debates over Nigeria's unity and regional autonomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of Lateef has raised questions about the conditions within Nigeria's correctional facilities, with rights groups calling for an inquiry into his passing.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

EFCC calls 15th witness in Fayose's ₦6.9bn fraud & money laundering case

EFCC calls 15th witness in Fayose's ₦6.9bn fraud & money laundering case

Kidnappers abduct journalist after publishing human rights violation story

Kidnappers abduct journalist after publishing human rights violation story

BREAKING: Bill proposing new state passes second reading in House of Reps

BREAKING: Bill proposing new state passes second reading in House of Reps

Death toll hits 153 in Jigawa explosion tragedy

Death toll hits 153 in Jigawa explosion tragedy

No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos