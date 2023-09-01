ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Nurudeen Shotayo

Macron said France's interventions in the mid-2000s known as Operations Serval and Barkhane ensured the survival of the three African countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.

Recommended articles

Macron disclosed this to French publication, Le Point, on Friday, September 1, 2023, in reference to his country's interventions in the mid-2000s codenamed Operations Serval and Barkhane.

French troops were moved from Mali to Niger after its military leaders cut ties with the former colonial power.

He said the interventions were done “at the request of African states” and were “successful” as his policy is facing scrutiny in the face of losing the allyship of the last remaining ally, Niger, and increasing negative sentiment from Africans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to explain that while these operations reflect France’s “honour” and “responsibility”, France could no longer remain involved “when there is a coup d’état, and the priority of the new regimes is not to fight terrorism” even though this is “tragic for the states concerned”.

In the interview, Macron defended his administration’s policy in the Sahel as one of partnership rather than focusing on security.

France refuses to acknowledge coup leader General Abdurahman Tchiani’s announcement that all military deals between Niger and France are terminated, and more than a thousand French troops remain stationed at a military base there.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

Pulse Sports

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa. [Military Africa]

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa

Ali Bongo was removed from power by military officers on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. [Yahoo]

What you need to know about Ali Bongo whose family ruled Gabon for 56 years

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world. [static]

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali forms military alliance

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali form military alliance