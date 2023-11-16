ADVERTISEMENT
U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

News Agency Of Nigeria

Biden added that direct, open, clear, direct communications will begin.

U.S. President, Joe Biden [Getty Images]
U.S. President, Joe Biden [Getty Images]

Biden disclosed this to reporters after a long-awaited face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing summit in Filoli Estate, San Francisco, U.S. The summit is the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting that began on November 14 to end on November 17.

The step was “critically important,” the U.S. leader said.

We are reassuming military-to-military direct contact… (which had) been cut off, and has been worrisome.

“That’s how accidents happen,” Biden said during a news conference in San Francisco.

“We’re back to direct, open, clear, direct communications,” Biden said.

“Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country,” he added.

