U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden
Biden added that direct, open, clear, direct communications will begin.
Biden disclosed this to reporters after a long-awaited face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing summit in Filoli Estate, San Francisco, U.S. The summit is the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting that began on November 14 to end on November 17.
The step was “critically important,” the U.S. leader said.
“We are reassuming military-to-military direct contact… (which had) been cut off, and has been worrisome.
“That’s how accidents happen,” Biden said during a news conference in San Francisco.
“We’re back to direct, open, clear, direct communications,” Biden said.
“Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country,” he added.
