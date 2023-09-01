ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Ima Elijah

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

During a meeting with Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, at the State House, President Tinubu emphasised the need for a more consistent and robust approach by the UN to tackle terrorism in developing countries.

Tinubu acknowledged the UN's ongoing efforts but urged them to increase their involvement, especially in providing tangible support. He underscored the detrimental effects of terrorism on democracy and development, stating that sustainable growth and prosperity could only be achieved by eradicating terrorism.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the nuances of terrorism, including its origins, methods, and timing.

President Tinubu stressed that maintaining global peace and prosperity required prompt and comprehensive solutions to insurgency challenges in various parts of the world.

He also noted the necessity of considering the basic needs of the affected populations, particularly in the face of limited available resources.

President Tinubu said that without steady support from organisations like the UN, addressing these issues could become increasingly challenging.

