Sudan condemns attack on Pakistani embassy by rebel RSF

The ministry described the attack constituted as a flagrant violation of the armistice, international norms, and laws.

The condemnation is contained in a statement posted on the Ministry’s website by its Media Department.

The ministry described the attack constituted as a flagrant violation of the armistice, international norms, and laws.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal attack carried out by the rebel Rapid Support militia on the headquarters of the Pakistani embassy in Khartoum,.

“In a flagrant violation of the armistice, international norms, and laws concerned with the sanctity, and protection of the headquarters, and property of diplomatic missions, and international organisations.

“Where the rebel Rapid Support militia forces stormed the mission’s headquarters by force of arms, tampering with documents, sabotaging furniture and stealing belongings, money, electrical electronic devices, and a car belonging to the mission.

“The Ministry reiterates its condemnation of this terrorist and criminal behavior of the rebel militia forces and calls on the international community to condemn it in the strongest terms,.

“To consider it a terrorist organisation, to hold it legally and morally responsible before the mechanisms of national and international justice.

“The ministry renews its keenness to coordinate with the concerned agencies, to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, the headquarters and properties of diplomatic missions, international and regional organisations residing in Sudan,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Abdelmannan, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who conformed the rebel militia’s attack on the Pakistani embassy, said “the Algeriam embassy was also attacked.”

