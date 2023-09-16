ADVERTISEMENT
Record-breaking 9 kilo onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows, and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot, and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

The show takes place on Sept. 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.

