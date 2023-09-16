Record-breaking 9 kilo onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows, and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot, and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.