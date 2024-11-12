US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

This distinguished honour highlights Dr. Umerah's commitment to public welfare, both in the United States and globally.

In a letter congratulating Dr. Umerah, President Biden praised his efforts, stating, “I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good... By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever.”

Group lauds Biden's gesture

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) celebrated Dr. Umerah’s achievement, calling it “truly deserving.”

Paschal Oluchukwu, AEISCID’s global president, commended Umerah’s dedication, noting that he has made substantial contributions to various charitable projects across Nigeria.

“The building of an orphanage in southern Nigeria, the biggest in East Nigeria, provision of boreholes in Northern rural areas, and the renovation of schools highlight his commitment to helping communities in need,” Oluchukwu stated.

A native of Anambra State, Dr. Umerah also serves as the President and Executive Director of the Public Policy Research and Advocacy Council (PPRAC), an American-based think tank.

Through his role, he remains deeply connected to Nigeria, advocating for policy reforms and supporting initiatives that uplift the less privileged.