US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

Segun Adeyemi

A native of Anambra State, Dr. Umerah also serves as the President and Executive Director of the Public Policy Research and Advocacy Council (PPRAC), an American-based think tank.

President Joe Biden awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American Professor of Medicine, recognising his 5,400 hours of voluntary service to the nation and humanity. [Getty Images/Facebook]
President Joe Biden awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American Professor of Medicine, recognising his 5,400 hours of voluntary service to the nation and humanity.

This distinguished honour highlights Dr. Umerah's commitment to public welfare, both in the United States and globally.

In a letter congratulating Dr. Umerah, President Biden praised his efforts, stating, “I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good... By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever.”

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) celebrated Dr. Umerah’s achievement, calling it “truly deserving.”

Paschal Oluchukwu, AEISCID’s global president, commended Umerah’s dedication, noting that he has made substantial contributions to various charitable projects across Nigeria.

“The building of an orphanage in southern Nigeria, the biggest in East Nigeria, provision of boreholes in Northern rural areas, and the renovation of schools highlight his commitment to helping communities in need,” Oluchukwu stated.

Through his role, he remains deeply connected to Nigeria, advocating for policy reforms and supporting initiatives that uplift the less privileged.

AEISCID described Dr. Umerah as “a humanist and philanthropist par excellence” whose dedication has bridged two nations, embodying a model of diaspora excellence and public service.

