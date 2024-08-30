Kelechi Ndukwe makes history as first Nigerian to command US Navy Warship

Promoted from the rank of Commander to Captain, Ndukwe's new role is the culmination of a distinguished 20-year career in the US Navy.

In 2021, Ndukwe took command of the USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, making him the first Nigerian-American to lead such a prestigious vessel.

His journey to this zenith began in 2003 when he started as an auxiliaries officer, shortly after earning a master's degree in national security and strategy studies from the US Naval War College.

"This is a significant achievement, not just for Captain Ndukwe but also for the Nigerian-American community," said Segun Victor Agunbiade, a fellow Nigerian US Navy officer, in a congratulatory message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Captain Ndukwe's profile

Before his current command, Ndukwe had already established himself as a leader within the Navy.

From 2013 to 2015, he commanded the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper stationed in Bahrain.

His extensive service record includes deployments on multiple warships across the Mediterranean Sea, Horn of Africa, Arabian Gulf, and Western Pacific Ocean.

FG hails Captain Ndukwe

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), praised Ndukwe's accomplishment, stating, "A hearty congratulations to Navy Captain Kelechi R Ndukwe. He is the first Nigerian American to command a US warship. #ProudlyNigerian."

