ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kelechi Ndukwe makes history as first Nigerian to command US Navy Warship

Segun Adeyemi

Captain Ndukwe's promotion and command represent a significant achievement, reflecting the growing contributions of Nigerians in the US military and beyond.

From 2013 to 2015, he commanded the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper stationed in Bahrain. [X, formerly Twitter]
From 2013 to 2015, he commanded the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper stationed in Bahrain. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Promoted from the rank of Commander to Captain, Ndukwe's new role is the culmination of a distinguished 20-year career in the US Navy.

In 2021, Ndukwe took command of the USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, making him the first Nigerian-American to lead such a prestigious vessel.

His journey to this zenith began in 2003 when he started as an auxiliaries officer, shortly after earning a master's degree in national security and strategy studies from the US Naval War College.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: US warship loaded with F-35 stealth fighters apparently spotted near a South China Sea powder keg

"This is a significant achievement, not just for Captain Ndukwe but also for the Nigerian-American community," said Segun Victor Agunbiade, a fellow Nigerian US Navy officer, in a congratulatory message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Before his current command, Ndukwe had already established himself as a leader within the Navy.

From 2013 to 2015, he commanded the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper stationed in Bahrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

His extensive service record includes deployments on multiple warships across the Mediterranean Sea, Horn of Africa, Arabian Gulf, and Western Pacific Ocean.

READ ALSO: Nigerian US Navy sailor falls off warship in Red Sea

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), praised Ndukwe's accomplishment, stating, "A hearty congratulations to Navy Captain Kelechi R Ndukwe. He is the first Nigerian American to command a US warship. #ProudlyNigerian."

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Ndukwe's promotion and command represent a significant achievement, reflecting the growing contributions of Nigerians in the US military and beyond.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begin campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begin campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Abike Dabiri thanks Atiku for condemning Sunnberger's ethnic poison threats

Abike Dabiri thanks Atiku for condemning Sunnberger's ethnic poison threats

Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties

Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties

10% of cardiovascular deaths in Nigeria attributed to high salt intake

10% of cardiovascular deaths in Nigeria attributed to high salt intake

Flood displaces 3,633 people, damages houses in Kaduna, many still missing

Flood displaces 3,633 people, damages houses in Kaduna, many still missing

Edo confirms 1 Mpox case out of 11 suspected between January and August

Edo confirms 1 Mpox case out of 11 suspected between January and August

BUA CEO explains how dealers sabotaged plan to slash cement prices to ₦3,500

BUA CEO explains how dealers sabotaged plan to slash cement prices to ₦3,500

Kelechi Ndukwe makes history as first Nigerian to command US Navy Warship

Kelechi Ndukwe makes history as first Nigerian to command US Navy Warship

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against the policies of President Bola Tinubu and have resorted to trooping out for demonstration at the UN Assembly [Getty Images]

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

Nigeria detains Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert, executive with crypto firm Binance

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

The Canadian government confirmed that applications submitted before August 28, 2024, would still be processed under the old policy. [Getty Images]

Japa made difficult - Canada ends visitor-to-work permit policy